Southfork Hosts BBQ & Country Music Smokeout Fest Sept. 7

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The Smokeout Fest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 7 at the legendary Southfork Ranch in Parker, Texas. Known for its iconic role as the Ewing family home in the classic TV series Dallas, Southfork Ranch will be transformed into a paradise for barbecue and country music lovers for the Smokeout Fest.

The festivities kick off from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, a barbecue competition will be sanctioned by the renowned Outlaws BBQ. This is a chance for barbecue enthusiasts to experience the rich tradition of Texas barbecue, a culinary art that has deep roots in the Lone Star State. Texas barbecue is celebrated for its slow-cooked, smoky perfection, a testament to the dedication and skill of its pitmasters.

Smokeout Fest BBQ Teams

Over 50 teams will compete at the Smokeout Fest, showcasing their unique styles and secret recipes. Attendees will have the opportunity to taste these mouthwatering specialties and cast votes for their favorites. The three teams placing in the People’s Choice award will each walk away with a share of $5,000 in prize money.

Beginning at 12 p.m., a separate VIP experience with advance access to the teams will be available. The VIP experience includes the evening’s concerts.

Country Music Concerts

As the sun sets, the music festival portion of The Smokeout Fest will heat up from 5 p.m. until midnight. The lineup features some of the biggest names in country music, promising an unforgettable evening of entertainment, including:

Gary Allan

With a career spanning over two decades, Gary Allan is known for his rugged vocals and emotionally charged performances. His hits, such as “Every Storm (Runs Out of Rain)” and “Watching Airplanes,” have made him a staple in country music.

Ryder Grimes

Rising star Ryder Grimes brings a fresh sound to the country music scene. His energetic performances and catchy tunes have quickly earned him a dedicated fan base. His latest single, “Country Heart,” showcases his talent and passion for the genre.

Paul Cauthen

Known for his deep, resonant voice and eclectic style, Paul Cauthen blends traditional country with rock and soul influences. His critically acclaimed albums and dynamic live shows have made him a must-see performer.

To add to the excitement, a surprise musical guest will appear, making this an evening you won’t want to miss. Tickets for The Smokeout Fest start at just $45, offering an affordable way to enjoy a full day of exceptional barbecue and world-class music. Whether you’re a lifelong Texan or a visitor looking to experience the best of Texas culture, The Smokeout Fest will be an event to remember.

Smokeout Fest Event Details

Held Sat., Sept. 7 at Southfork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Road in Parker, Texas. BBQ experience from 2-5 p.m. Gates open at noon for the VIP Experience. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. for the concert area. Concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets for the BBQ presale are $45; for the concert presale $55; VIP presale $100; and parking $20. Presale is available through Aug. 7.