SOUTHBOUND LOOP 12 NIGHTLY CLOSURES AT SH 114 JUNCTION START FEBRUARY 12 IN IRVING; VARIOUS NIGHTLY RAMP CLOSURES SCHEDULED

IRVING – Weather permitting, the following closures are scheduled as part of the ongoing Irving Interchange improvement project:

Various ramp and frontage road closures on Loop 12, SH 114 and SH 183 in this work zone from 8 p.m. Monday, February 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 and nightly through Friday.

All lanes of southbound Loop 12 closed between SH 114 and SH 183 from 10 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 and nightly through Friday and also from 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17 to 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 18.

All lanes of northbound Loop 12 closed between Grauwyler Road and SH 183 from 10 p.m. Friday. Feb. 16 to 5 a.m. Sat., Feb. 17.

The eastbound SH 114 direct connector to southbound Loop 12 remains closed through late February.

Follow signed detours and plan ahead for extra travel time in these corridors.

This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project reconstructing the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated for overall completion in spring 2024, weather permitting.

TxDOT urges motorists to use caution in the work zone. Visit www.DriveTexas.org for the latest road closures on this project and others.