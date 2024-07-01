SOPREMA Inc. PUBLIC NOTICE OF COMMISSIONERS’ COURT MEETING FOR CONSIDERATION OF A TAX ABATEMENT AGREEMENT FOR PROPERTY LOCATED IN ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS

Facebook

PUBLIC NOTICE OF COMMISSIONERS’ COURT MEETING FOR

CONSIDERATION OF A TAX ABATEMENT AGREEMENT FOR

PROPERTY LOCATED IN ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS

The Commissioner’s Court of Ellis County, Texas (the “County”), with said property being located in a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone and therefore located in a reinvestment zone in the City of Ennis, Ellis County, Texas, will consider entering into a tax abatement agreement, as follows:

1. The name of the property owner and applicant for the tax abatement agreement is SOPREMA Inc.

2. The name of the reinvestment zone shall be “Ennis TIRZ III Zone” and location is FM 1183 more specifically described as PID 185551, PID 18185552 and PID 195852 in Ennis Texas 75119 and consisting of approximately 42.713 acres.

3. The project will bring a new manufacturing facility to Ennis, Texas for commercial roofing products.

4. The improvements to be included in the tax abatement agreement generally consist of Real Property from Ennis TIRZ III and qualified business and personal property.

5. The estimated capital investment for this project is approximately $77 million and the full employment is expected to reach 34 full-time employees within 12 months of final Certificate of Occupancy.

Pursuant to the Texas Open Meetings Act (the “Act”), the County will consider approval of the tax abatement agreement at a regularly scheduled meeting at 2:00 p.m. on August 6th, 2024, in the second floor Commissioner’s Courtroom at 101 West Main Street, Waxahachie, Texas.

This notice shall remain continuously posted for at least 30 days prior to the meeting and shall be posted in the same manner as required by the Act for a Commissioners’ Court meeting.