Sophisticated Rum Cocktails Featuring Cocunut Cartel Special Añejo Rum

Did you know that Guatemalan legislation requires that only virgin sugar from the first sugar cane press be used to create rums? Guatemala benefits from an ideal climate and fertile volcanic soils rich in minerals, which are particularly suitable for the cultivation of sugar cane and, thus, the secret to making some of the most legendary rum. Coconut Cartel notes, “The coconut water doesn’t add a “coconut taste”, far from a flavored coconut rum, in fact, it works to enhance our beautiful rums’ own natural flavors by brightening their fruity and floral notes, while dampening any harsh bitter notes.”

Coconut Cartel Special Añejo Rum ($38 MSRP) is a blend of Guatemalan rum aged in new, charred American White oak for up to 12 years that is cut from cask strength to bottle strength (40% ABV) with real, fresh, locally sourced coconut water as the proofing agent. The natural minerals, sugars and salts found in the coconut water smoothen the blend and add a unique viscosity to the rum, resulting in a refreshing sipping rum.

Tasting Notes: Features tropical aromas on the nose of fresh coconut with hints of banana, mango and vanilla. Upon tasting, notes of plantain, caramel, sandalwood and burnt brown sugar come forward with coconut making a subtle appearance alongside a flint of minerality and a touch of saltiness from the coconut water.

Cartel Colada

 

Pina Colada with rum bottle

2 oz Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum,100% pure Guatemalan añejo rum cut to proof with fresh coconut water

3 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz lime juice

.25 oz cream of coconut

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds. Strain into a tall glass over ice. Garnish with a pineapple slice, pineapple leaf and a cherry.

 

Pelican Punch

 

red beverage in cocktail glass

2 oz Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum,100% pure Guatemalan añejo rum cut to proof with fresh coconut water

.5 oz Guava Purée, Passion Fruit Purée or Pineapple Juice

.25 oz fresh lime juice

Splash of grenadine

Club soda

In a shaker, combine rum, guava purée and lime juice with ice. Shake and strain into a tall glass over fresh ice and top with club soda. Finish with a splash of grenadine. Garnish with lime peel and a flower.

 

Cartel Old Fashioned

2 oz Coconut Cartel Añejo Rum
.25 OZ Cartel Syrup* (Or Demerara)
2 DASHES angostura bitters
2 DASHES orange bitters
1 orange peel

Recipe for Cartel Syrup:
1 cup Coconut Palm Sugar
1 cup Coconut Water
.5 tsp Salt (optional)
Over low heat, combine coconut water and coconut palm sugar until fully dissolved.

In a mixing glass, combine syrup, bitters and rum. Fill glass with ice and stir for 20 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Express orange peel over glass and use peel for garnish.

