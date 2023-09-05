SONIC Donates to schools in Desoto & Lancaster area

Facebook

OKLAHOMA CITY (September 5, 2023) – SONIC® Drive-In is dedicated to getting teachers and students the classroom supplies they need for the new school year. In August, the SONIC Foundation donated $1 million to help fund requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

The $1 million donation is part of the SONIC Drive-In brand’s ongoing Limeades for Learning initiative.

The following exceptional teachers received support through the funding:

* In Lancaster, Texas, Mrs. Hoggatt at Houston Elementary School received a donation of $166.00 for the project “Journal it in STEAM” for Grades 3-5.

* In Desoto, Texas, Ms. Charles at Woodridge Elementary School received a donation of $80.00 for the project “Colors of the World” for Grades PreK-2.

“SONIC’s dedication to supporting education through our Limeades for Learning program is a core pillar of our business and the transition into a new school year is a crucial window in setting students and teachers up for success,” said Kim Lewis, Vice President of Brand Experience for SONIC. “We’re grateful to all the SONIC guests who joined us this month in our commitment to brighten the lives of educators, students and families across our SONIC communities by donating to a classroom request on DonorsChoose, or simply by enjoying their favorite SONIC drink.”

Through the SONIC Limeades for Learning initiative, the brand donates a portion of proceeds from every drink, slush and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local public education.* Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms, becoming one of the largest programs in the U.S. to support public education.

Visit DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support to provide students with educational resources.

About SONIC® Drive-In

SONIC, founded in 1953, is the largest drive-in restaurant brand in the United States, with more than 3,500 restaurants in 47 states. SONIC is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit SONICDriveIn.com and InspireBrands.com.

*SONIC donates a portion of every drink, slush, and shake purchase to the SONIC Foundation, which is used to support local schools across the communities SONIC serves through partners like DonorsChoose. The SONIC Foundation is a division of the Inspire Brands Foundation. For more information about the SONIC Foundation, visit foundation.sonicdrivein.com.