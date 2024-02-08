Solo Stove Neapolitan Box Scores a Touchdown With Pizza Lovers

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0

Picture this: It’s Super Bowl Sunday, your house is filled with excitement, and a crowd of friends and neighbors are hungry for action and some delicious grub. That’s where the Solo Stove Neapolitan Box swoops in like the MVP of the day.

Don’t settle for lukewarm delivery pizza when you can elevate your game-day spread with homemade pies fired up in your Solo Stove Pi. It’s like having your own little pizzeria in your backyard, minus the long lines and questionable toppings. Plus, it’s a fun way for everyone to mix, mingle, and interact with one another. Give the younger fans a chance at rolling their dough with adult supervision.

Solo Stove has launched an upgraded version of their Neapolitan Artisan Pizza Boxes! All of these ingredients come from kitchens that make only the finest and freshest artisan products, and traditionally, they only sell their pizza ingredients to non-chain pizzerias. But Solo Stove has secured the goods and will ship directly to your home.

What’s in the Neapolitan Artisan Box?

Neapolitan Artisan Pizza Box: MSRP: $144.99

(12) Neapolitan Dough Balls

(3) Bianco DiNapoli Organic NYC-style pizza sauce pouches

(3) 16 oz. 100% whole-milk, low-moisture Galbani shreddable Mozzarella

(2) 8 oz. Zoe’s Meats sliced pepperoni (uncured) packs

All ingredients are 100% preservative-free!

Orders are available in a single kit or subscription monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly.

Skip the greasy takeout and bring homemade magic to your Super Bowl party with the Solo Stove Neapolitan Box and Pi oven. Score some extra points with the crowd by setting up a “build your own pizza bar” and creating a few themed pizzas for the party. I think a KC Chiefs pie should have some brisket or BBQ as a topping, maybe a BBQ chicken pizza?

Are you looking for inspiration for pizzas? Try one of these recipes.

Spicy Pepperoni and Honey Pizza: Kick up the heat by adding sliced jalapeños or red pepper flakes to your pepperoni pizza, then drizzle with honey before serving to balance out the spice with a touch of sweetness.

BBQ Chicken Pizza: Spread barbecue sauce on the pizza dough and top with cooked and shredded chicken, sliced red onions, and mozzarella cheese.

And remember, you can also make some dessert pizzas in your Pi oven or wings, nachos, and more.

 

 

