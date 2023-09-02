Soldiers’ Angels to Distribute Food to Military Veterans in South Dallas Sept. 8

Facebook

Soldiers’ Angels is heading to South Dallas Sept. 8, during National Hunger Action Month, to host its first Military and Veteran Food Distribution here. The national nonprofit provides more food exclusively to Veterans than any other organization in America.

The new monthly food distribution at Holy Cross Catholic Parish, 5004 Bonnie View Road in Dallas, will provide an easy, no-cost way for Dallas-area military. Veterans and active duty Service Members, Guardsmen, and Reservists in need will be able to receive food assistance. Volunteers pack bags of groceries and load them into cars, pushcarts, or backpacks. Each of the 100 pre-registered Veteran and military-connected families will receive, on average, 75 lbs. of food, fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, and non-perishables.

Registration for Soldiers’ Angels Food Distribution

Registration is now open. Service members and veterans must pre-register at SoldiersAngels.org/Dallas.

The Sept. 8 launch event is sponsored by Lockheed Martin; the date also coincides with its monthly employee volunteer day. A long-time supporter of Soldiers’ Angels, the company recently provided similar support at the organization’s food distribution events in Denver and Orlando.

Now in its eighth year, Soldiers’ Angels’ monthly food distribution has not only expanded to Dallas; it has gone beyond Veterans to also include active duty Service Members, Guardsmen, and Reservists in need of support. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, nearly 100,000 military veterans reside in Dallas County.

Ribbon Cutting Followed by Food Distribution

The ribbon cutting ceremony starts at 12:30 p.m., followed by the drive-through food distribution from 1-2 p.m. Friday, September 8. Speakers include Amy Palmer, President & CEO, Soldiers’ Angels; Jay Price, Vice President Precision Fires, Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control; Stefanie Zimmer, Senior Community Partner Specialist, North Texas Food Bank; and Father Elmer Herrera-Guzman, Holy Cross Catholic Parish. The event is hosted by Soldiers’ Angels and Lockheed Martin in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank at Holy Cross Catholic Parish, 5004 Bonnie View Rd. in Dallas.

Soldiers’ Angels’ Military and Veteran Food Distribution is a nationwide initiative that started in September 2015 at the nonprofit headquarters in San Antonio, Texas. The program continues monthly and has expanded to Atlanta, Charleston, Denver, Detroit, Orlando and Dallas. Thanks to generous donors, the program has expanded in 2023 to include qualified active duty Military, Guard and Reserve families. For video of Soldiers’ Angels Military and Veteran Food Distribution in action, visit soldiersangels.org/.