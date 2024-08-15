Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington Unveils Historic Expansion in 2025

Facebook

ARLINGTON, Texas – August 15, 2024 – Hurricane Harbor Arlington, the largest water park in North Texas, is thrilled to announce its largest investment in park history with the debut of Splash Island and a variety of new guest amenities set for 2025. This expansion introduces a vibrant coastal-themed area featuring colorful slides and a multi-level interactive play structure, perfect for young guests. Children will have more activities to enjoy than ever before, while families can appreciate the updated dining options, family cabanas, and refurbished restrooms, enhancing the overall park experience.

Key Features of the Expansion:

Splash Island: This new 58,000 square foot area features a multi-level water play structure with over 110 water features, seven kid-friendly water slides, and various water gadgets. A 1,000 gallon Texas-sized tipping water bucket adds to the fun, soaking splash-seekers below.

This new 58,000 square foot area features a multi-level water play structure with over 110 water features, seven kid-friendly water slides, and various water gadgets. A 1,000 gallon Texas-sized tipping water bucket adds to the fun, soaking splash-seekers below. Kids Water Slide Area – Splash Island also includes seven additional water slides for smaller riders, including a mini-tornado water slide and a mini wave slide. The addition of Cowabunga , Jellyfish Twist (two slides), RipQurl , Shark Attack , Splashin’ Seal, and Stingray Racer brings the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill.

Splash Island also includes seven additional water slides for smaller riders, including a mini-tornado water slide and a mini wave slide. The addition of , (two slides), , , and brings the perfect number of drops and twists for little ones seeking a gentle thrill. A new Splash Pad featuring 24 water features.

featuring 24 water features. Enhanced Amenities: Guests can rent new family cabanas and oversized umbrellas for added shade and comfort. Junior guest-friendly furniture will also be available, and restrooms in the area will be refurbished.

Guests can rent new family cabanas and oversized umbrellas for added shade and comfort. Junior guest-friendly furniture will also be available, and restrooms in the area will be refurbished. Enhanced Dining Options: The signature restaurant will be renovated to enhance the culinary experience for guests, along with other revitalized dining features.

“This historic expansion at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor represents a whole new experience for families next year,” said Richard Douaihy, Park President of Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor. “We are transforming the water park with exciting new family attractions and enhanced comfort and dining options, making it the premier destination for family waterpark fun in North Texas. Plus, with a Gold and Prestige season pass, guests can enjoy unlimited access to both Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags Over Texas, offering unparalleled value in family entertainment.”

For more information and to follow construction, visit www.sixflags.com and follow Six Flags Over Texas’ social media channels.

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are celebrating this historic waterpark investment with the Biggest Sale of the Year! This sale offers up to 70% off single-day tickets, Season Passes, and more now through September 2, 2024. Guests who purchase a 2025 Gold or Prestige Season Pass now will enjoy unlimited visits to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor in 2025.

About Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington

Six Flags Over Texas, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Arlington, the largest water park in North Texas, features more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are the premier destinations for thrilling family fun.

ABOUT SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America’s largest regional amusement-resort operator with 27 amusement parks, 15 water parks and nine resort properties across 17 states in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.