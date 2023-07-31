Sir Rod Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky Set For U.S. Launch This August

Facebook

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 31, 2023 – This August, rock icon Sir Rod Stewart’s bringing something new to the Scotch whisky market with the arrival of Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky in the US. Designed to reflect Rod’s rock ‘n’ roll heritage with subtle nods to Americana, Wolfie’s was inspired by the legendary musician’s early hell-raising days with the Faces and is launching in step with his critically-acclaimed North American tour starting August 1 in Denver, CO.

Distilled on the banks of Loch Lomond by an expert team with decades of whisky-making know-how, Wolfie’s Blended Scotch Whisky is a 40% ABV blended Scotch which perfectly marries grain whisky and malt whiskies, resulting in a lightly peated, smooth final blend. Wonderfully balanced with flavors of warming cinnamon, fresh vanilla, and baked apple, it has delicate notes of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.

“Wolfie’s has been a triumph across the UK and Europe and following the path of my early career, our goal is to take Wolfie’s across the pond and introduce this fine tipple to my fans in the US,” said Rod Stewart. “Fine tuned, it’s perfect over ice or mixed into a favourite cocktail. I’m looking forward to taking Wolfie’s on tour across the States this summer. Come join me and let’s share a drink.”

Handcrafted in small batches using a three-step process of preparation, distillation, and maturation, Wolfie’s is distilled from malted barley, used to produce malt whisky; and unmalted cereals (wheat for Wolfie’s), used to produce the grain whisky. Each undergoes separate, age-old processes to finely turn the sugars into alcohol – adding bold and unique flavors along the way. After fermentation – for single malt scotch whisky – the wash is distilled twice in large copper stills. This adds a distinct boldness and intensifies the flavors.

For Grain whisky, distillation takes place in continuous column stills, made of stainless steel with copper elements. The coopers select the finest American oak bourbon casks to age the liquid slowly, allowing all the flavors to mature. Before filling, the coopers char each cask to release wood compounds which impart flavor and color to the maturing spirit.

Referencing the opening track from Rod’s 1991 album Vagabond Heart, the lyrics ‘Rhythm of My Heart’ are emblazoned on the base of the bottle. Rod’s recording of the song was a nod to his own Scottish heritage having adapted the melody from the traditional folk song, Loch Lomond.

Wolfie‘s is available to pre-order for $44.99 at wolfieswhisky.com , and includes an exclusive pack of 10 Wolfie‘s coasters, beginning Monday July 31. Follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook and online at wolfieswhisky.com .

Wolfie’s launched in June with robust sales across the UK, Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland.