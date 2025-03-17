Sicilian Butcher Celebrates Spring with Tre Portate Lunch Menu

Facebook

The Sicilian Butcher in Fort Worth is celebrating spring with Tre Portate, a specially priced three-course lunch menu. We were invited to a tasting for Executive Chef Omar Bernal’s new lunch menu, priced at $27 and served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The Sicilian Butcher has also upgraded their main menu with new bruschettas and signature dishes, like the 6 Hour Braised Short Ribs.

The Tre Portate menu features limited items not found on the main menu. We started with the fresh Heirloom Tomato Panzanella Salad. The Panzanella is a colorful and flavorful salad (heirloom tomato with sweet 100’s cherry tomatoes, olives, basil, shaved red onion, cucumber, stracciatella cheese, chives, red wine vinaigrette, and Aleppo pepper) that’s perfect for spring. The Panzanella salad is so good, I wish they’d keep it on the menu. A chopped salad with a variety of cured meats is the other Tre Portate menu starter choice.

Tre Portate Menu

Second course items included a mufaletta with Tomaso’s famous meatballs or chicken parmigiana. Instead of one meatball, we were surprised with a Craft Meatball Ferris Wheel containing six flavorful meatballs. The Instagram-ready wheel contained Tomaso’s meatball (picchio pacchiu sauce), Steak (truffle mushroom sauce), chicken parm (parmigiana cream), eggplant (marinaro sauce), turkey (basil pesto), and sausage (arrabbiata sauce). The craft meatball Ferris Wheel ($28) is a can’t miss signature dish for the Sicilian Butcher.

Third course on the Tre Portate lunch menu features one mini traditional Cannoli or a seasonal Gelato from the on-site Sicilian Bakery.

More Sicilian Butcher Spring Menu Items

Executive Chef Omar and Chef Lannelan had a few extra surprises for our tasting. Along with the Tre Portate lunch menu, we were invited to try more of the new spring menu items. We started with Chef Lannelan’s show-stopping introduction of a special Italian Sagfanaki appetizer ($16). Kefalotyri cheese is flambéed at the table, served with lemon and grilled Ciabatta. This cheesy concoction, spread warm over Ciabatta, literally melts in your mouth and leaves you wanting more.

We also tried a side of Carbonara pasta, with cubes of Guanciale (salt-cured pork jowl). Chef Lannelan added egg yolk to the pasta before serving it tableside.

For an ultra-sweet finale, we were gifted a tray with four decadent desserts from the Sicilian Bakery, which included their divine Tiramisu that takes three days to make. Tiramisu is comprised of lady fingers soaked in Espresso syrup with sweet mascarpone cream, (and we found it only takes three minutes to devour). The dessert tray also featured a cream-filled lobster tail (Chris Waits’ favorite), a colorful Italian flag cake, and another cream filled pastry.

Sicilian Butcher Founder Chef Joey Maggiore

Everyone at The Sicilian Butcher is so friendly, it doesn’t take long to start feeling like part of the familgia. That’s exactly what founder Chef Joey Maggiore planned. He created the first Sicilian Butcher in honor of his late father, Master Chef Tomaso Maggiore. Chef Tomaso migrated to the U.S. from Sicily at the age of 20, bringing with him a passion to promote Italian culture as a successful restaurateur. The Tomaso Maggiore Culinary Arts Foundation continues his legacy.

The Sicilian Butcher currently has three locations in Arizona and one in Texas. Their Texas location opened in 2024 at 3200 Tracewood Way in Fort Worth’s Alliance Town Center. Alliance center also boasts a new Andretti’s, H-E-B, and a variety of restaurants, making it a great one-stop entertainment and shopping destination for North Texans. The Sicilian Butcher is open Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. However, the Tre Portate lunch is only available from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information or reservations, call 682-253-5222 or sicilianbutcher.com.