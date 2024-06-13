Show Dad Your Appreciation on Father’s Day June 16

Facebook

Show Dad your appreciation on June 16. Many North Texas restaurants and venues are offering a variety of ways to shower him with attention. We’ve rounded up a few of those ideas in this article, but you’d better make those reservations soon!

Ocean Prime Dallas offers its Father’s Day Brunch as “a luxurious and delectable dining experience.” The brunch menu will feature a Citrus Rhubarb Mimosa, a Bloody Mary (plus shrimp), Short Rib Surf and turf, Prime Steak and egg, and Crab Cake Eggs Benedict. Reservations are available at OpenTable.

SER Steak + Spirits at the Hilton Anatole offers an over-the-top ‘Land, Sea and Air’ Burger as a special available Thursday through Saturday of Father’s Day weekend (June 13-15) for $49.

Celebrate Father’s Day at Komodo with blues, bourbon, and Peking Duck from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy complimentary Brother’s Bond Bourbon cocktails upon arrival and a live blues band throughout the event. Adult buffet with one entrée ($65); Kids buffet ($35); Eye of the Tiger Unlimited Drink Package for 2 hours ($30).

Ellie’s Restaurant & Lounge

With a Father’s Day Jazz Brunch from 11 am to 2 p.m., Ellie’s features a menu with a special Texas Spiced Coffee Rubbed Brisket Sandwich. The regular brunch menu will also be available, with favorites such as the Lemon Ricotta Pancakes, Huevos Rancheros, and the Sunrise Sandwich. Guests can indulge in tastings of Casa Dragones Tequila, a custom cigar rolling experience, and live jazz music too. Located at 1717 Leonard Street in Dallas.

Nobu Dallas features delectable Smoked Wagyu Tartare and Mirai Wagyu Hot Stone on the Father’s Day menu, open from 5-10 p.m. Delivery and takeout are available from 5-9:30 p.m. Reservations can be made on OpenTable, located at 400 Crescent Court in Dallas.

Green Acres Nursery & Supply

This new store in Melissa welcomes North Texans to a Father’s Day event June 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bring the dads in your life to Green Acres for hot deals on plants and accessories, including 15% off all Outdoor Living Furniture, raffles and prizes, and delicious food. Kyle St. Clair from One90 Smoked Meats will show off grilling techniques and give out samples, so attendees can learn while they snack. Green Acres is located at 1818 North Central Expressway.

For a celebration that will truly make Dad feel special, treat him to an unforgettable brunch at Maple Leaf Diner. Known for its mouthwatering menu and welcoming atmosphere, Maple Leaf Diner offers authentic Canadian dishes with a Texas-flair and an extensive brunch menu. It features such best-selling dishes as Chicken, Bacon & Waffles and Chicken Fried Steak Poutine. Accompany your Texas-sized entree with a refreshing cocktail and delicious dessert to make for a memorable Father’s Day brunch. Visit mapleleafdiner.com.

Dads are known for being fun guys, and there’s no better place to celebrate them than at Punch Bowl Social. All Punch Bowl Social locations will honor dads with games, big burgers, and $5 Old Fashioneds on Father’s Day. Punch Bowl Social-ites recommend The Knockoff Burger, or a Colorado Bison Patty Melt ($16) or Beyond Burger ($17). For dads who like a deal, an Old Fashioned is priced at only $5. Make memories with table games, arcade games, bowling, or karaoke, along with Music Bingo in select locations. For more information visit punchbowlsocial.com.

John Wayne: An American Experience

Dads get free admission to John Wayne: An American Experience on Father’s Day. Some unique gifts for Dad are also available, shown in a Father’s Day Gift Guide. From classic tees and sweatshirts to leather goods, books, hats and collectibles, the Gift Guide is available at jwstockandsupply.com. It includes the new Stagecoach Limited Edition Gold Handle Mug as part of the Gold Handle Mug collector’s series. John Wayne: An American Experience in the Fort Worth Stockyards Historic Exhibits Building offers an intimate tour of the life of John Wayne.

For Father’s Day, Perry’s is featuring a delicious 22 oz. Bone-in Caramelized Prime Rib, topped with Perry’s Steak Butter and served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace and homemade horseradish cream. Guests can enjoy this feature for $69 per person. For guests wanting to dine at home, pre-ordering is available now until Father’s Day.

Monument Realty PGA District

The entertainment hub at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort invites you to celebrate Father’s Day with them all day. Ryder Cup Grille offers a memorable meal and views of Fields Ranch East and Fields Ranch West from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.. The Father’s Day feast ($75) includes a special menu with grilled tomahawk, cast iron mac n’ cheese, blistered shishitos, fine herb butter, and a bourbon demi. Their full menu will also be available; reservations can be made via OpenTable.

The U.S. Open broadcast will be shown on the video wall and The Dance Floor will be open for play. Ice House is offering a Father’s Day special that includes a whole smoked stuffed chicken with lobster mac stuffing and your choice of a side for $55. Omni PGA Frisco Resort guests are invited to participate in their Texas Barbeque & Bourbon experience. Guests will learn from the barbeque pitmaster how to expertly smoke an authentic Texas brisket. The night will end with a private, one-on-one tasting with a Garrison Brother’s expert while sipping their famous Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

Dads can also enjoy A Dude Perfect Day for an exciting experience that includes a photo-op with The Dudes, nine holes of golf on The Dance Floor, and a private, behind the scenes tour of Dude Perfect’s new headquarters.

Bulla Gastrobar invites us to celebrate Dad’s day with early brunch from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., serving a three-course, chef-crafted prix fixe menu with Spanish-inspired classics. Also featuring its show-stopping mimosa towers with fresh fruit and juices. Families will be given a $20 gift card for Dad to use on his next visit.

JW Marriott Dallas Arts District

Enjoy a Father’s Day lunch special at both Margaret’s and Vincent’s Sky Bar at the Marriott, followed by a free Garrison Brothers pop up with samples and specialty cocktails. The special features a BBQ smoked 44 Farms short rib with house made bourbon BBQ sauce and bone marrow mashed potatoes, paired with two Garrison Brothers specialty cocktails. Special and pop up available from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at $78 per person for the plate. Visit OpenTable or call 214-736-7760 for reservations.

Altered States offers a Buy two, get one special for Father’s Day, whether your dad is a fitness enthusiast or just needs a stress-free experience. Float Therapy and Fire & Ice sessions are featured at the DFW-based wellness center Altered States offers services that give the ultimate in self-care and relaxation. Yogurtland offers a $5 Bonus Card with every purchase of a $25 eGift card for the father figure in your life, available now to June 15. A great way to give Dad a sweet surprise while receiving a little bonus for yourself. The bonus cards are redeemable between June 16 and July 14.

Bowl & Barrel, a modern American tavern with house-made specialty food, a first-class beer hall, and “best in Dallas boutique bowling, invites families to bring their dad in for a fun Father’s Day. Also at Park Lane, Project Panic offers a unique experience for families. Teams are given 60 minutes to work together to solve a series of puzzles to escape the room. For more info on these experiences, visit shopsatparklane.com.

Raising Canes

Caniac Club Members receive a Buy One Get One free Box Combo for Father’s Day. Customers must register and verify their email address by June 15 to receive the offer, available June 15-17.

Pokeworks celebrates Father’s Day starting June 16, with 20% off any regular or large entree bowl with code DADDAY24 that weekend. PJ’s Coffee offers a free 12oz Hot Coffee or Cold Brew, valid in Store Only on Father’s Day.

Chido Taco Lounge offers Dad a free beer for every child he has. Ebb & Flow offers Bourbon and Burgers from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Father’s Day. Score a glass of either Jefferson’s Bourbon or TX Bourbon, plus a burger, for just $20.

Bar Louie

Treat Dad to a free entrée with the purchase of an additional adult entrée; offer available all day with the purchase of a full-priced adult entrée. For the nearest location, please visit barlouie.com/.

Twin Peaks offers Dad the choice of a $12 Cheeseburger + 22oz draft beer, or a $10 Cheeseburger with the choice of soda or tea to drink. Visit twinpeaksrestaurant.com/.

F1 Smokehouse, a modern BBQ smokehouse in Fort Worth, is offering a Father’s Day Smoked Prime Rib Dinner. It features 12 ounces of Smoked Prime Rib served with garlicky fingerling potatoes, charred broccolini and hot au jus & creamy horseradish, with cocktails by 21 Seeds Tequila. A cigar roller will also be rolling complimentary cigars for dads, beginning at 2:30 p.m. till close ($42).