Shaw Middle School progress, Zoning update for fall 2025

(RED OAK, TX)—Construction on the second middle school for Red Oak ISD, named for Dr. Joy Shaw, is moving quickly with concrete completed, steel work almost complete,and the final roof sections installed this week. Exterior brick and stone veneer are being installed. Interior sheetrock and overhead HVAC and electrical have begun in phase progression.
Despite a few rain days the past month, we continue to be on time for completion in December 2025 and remain under budget,” stated Superintendent Brenda Sanford.“Meanwhile, District administration is progressing behind the scenes with plans for the two schools to be open under the current Red Oak MS roof next fall, then split into the two facilities around winter break.”
Construction Progress
•100% of the foundation slab, parking lots and driveway concrete poured.Street connections and walways will be completed later in the project.
• All steel beams are erected, and the final stages of steelwork are almost complete.
•The final sections of the roof were completed this week on the two gyms; all three academic wings, administration areas, cafeteria/kitchen, fine arts, and hallways are covered.
•The athletic field and track and tennis courts are beginning surface work.
•The project is on track for the December 2025 opening and is currently under budget.
Non-Construction Progress
•ZONING Administrative staff reviewed current and past enrollment trends along with the construction of new homes and area housing expectations based on the demographer’s data.
o Students who attend Eastridge, Red Oak, and Wooden elementaries will attend Red Oak Middle School
o The two schools will be rebranded to remain Hawks but allow some individuality. Red Oak Middle School will be the Black Hawks and Shaw Middle School will be the Grey Hawks. All elementary schools and Red Oak HS will remain Hawks. All campuses will still have primary colors of maroon and white, with accents colors of grey and black.
•STAFFING All current ROMS staff submitted a preference sheet, and HR is assisting the two campus leaders with slotting staff for next fall and reviewing potential vacancies.
The goal is to have current staff decisions made and post openings after we return from winter break and have hiring through the spring.
Current Red Oak Middle School Principal Lanoria Washington will be at the helm of Dr. Joy Shaw Middle School next year and current Associate Principal Chris Thompson will lead Red Oak Middle School as their Principal.
The campus is on schedule to open in late 2025, with occupancy beginning in January 2026. We will have two campuses operating within the current facility in the fall before the transition to two school facilities over winter break.
In September, the Board approved the naming of the facility for longtime educator and former Board Member – Dr. Joy Shaw, who passed in 2022.Dr. Joy Cockerham Shaw a model member of Hawk Nation having been part of the Hawk family her entire life in multiple roles – student, teacher, coach, administrator,parent,active alumni/PTA, and board member!
Red Oak ISD Financial Integrity
The District continues to assess other facilities, review growth projections, and evaluate the financial status. Recent financial awards including ASBO Meritorious Budget Award and Certificate of Excellence for Annual Comprehensive Financial Report.
In addition, the District received a 100 out of 100 on the FIRST Rating for financial integrity. The system is designed to best manage financial resources and maximize allocation to instructional purposes. Red Oak ISD continues to excel in financial management.
At the November 2024 Board Meeting, the Board approved calling bonds for redemption from the series 2015 which will save the District an additional $1 million in interest. Essentially, ROISD is paying off former debt early to save money, reduce payments, and expand bonding capacity. Funds from the I&S side of the tax rate can only be used to pay for debt (bond payments) and cannot be used for maintenance or operation expenses such as salaries.
ROISD Tax Rate
Public school tax rates are comprised of two (2) components. The first tax rate component is in the Maintenance and Operations tax rate (M&O) and helps fund the daily costs and recurring or consumable expenditures such as teacher and staff salaries, supplies, food, gas, and utilities. Approximately 85.7% of the District’s General Fund budget goes to teacher and staff salaries and benefits. The second tax rate component is the Interest and Sinking budget (I&S), also known as Debt Service, and this fund is only used to repay debt for longer-term capital improvements approved by voters through bond elections.
Red Oak ISD continues to reduce the tax rate, finding a balance of best funding District operations and providing some tax relief for taxpayers. The District tax rate has been reduced by $0.4148 cents per $100 valuation or 35.45% over the past six years through a combination of reducing the M&O and the I&S.