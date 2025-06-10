Shakespeare Dallas Presents Shakespeare in the Park June 13-July 20

Facebook

Shakespeare Dallas returns for its 53rd Shakespeare in the Park festival this summer. The Importance of Being Earnest and Othello will run concurrently for six weeks at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheater (1500 Tenison Parkway in Dallas) June 13 through July 20.

Join Shakespeare Dallas for the beloved summer tradition of Shakespeare in the Park at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater. Picnicking is encouraged and beer and wine is allowed. Directed by Jenni Stewart, this witty romantic comedy by Oscar Wilde tells the story of two men who assume the identities of a fictional man named Ernest. This leads them to romantic entanglements and encountering an assortment of comical problems along the way.

The Importance of Being Earnest

The cast includes Tommy Stuart as Jack, Brandon Whitlock as Algernon, Caitlin Chapa as Gwendolyn, Lily Gast as Cecily, Nicole Berastequi as Lady Bracknell, Elizabeth Evans as Miss Prism, David Helms as Lane/Merriman, and Clay Wheeler as Chasuble.

Tickets for The Importance of Being Earnest start at $20. Performances are June 13 – July 18, Wednesday-Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Samuell-Grand Amphitheater.

Shakespeare Dallas Presents Othello

In this Shakespearean tragedy directed by Montgomery Sutton, Othello is at the peak of his powers: not only Venice’s greatest general but also husband to the noble and beautiful Desdemona. But he does not know that in passing over his servant Iago for promotion, he has created a deadly-but brilliant- enemy. This production will get a modern twist: this production will be set in an alternate history version of the 1990s in which the Venetian empire is the predominant political, military and economic power.

The cast of Othello includes Henry Okigbo as Othello, Eliezer William as Iago, Marisa Duran as Desdemona, Jasonica Moore as Aemilia, Ray Patterson as Rodorigo, Carson Wright as Cassio, Sienna Castaneda Abbott as Bianca, Michael Johnson as Brabantio, Ben Bryant as Doge, Brandon Wetch as Montano, Dennis Raveneau as Ludovico, and Eric Garcia, Omar Valdez Rocha, Luis Aleman Alvarez, Zay Driver, and Kayla Temshiv in the ensemble.

Tickets for Othello, presented by Shakespeare Dallas, also start at $20. Othello runs June 20-July 20 Tuesday-Sunday at 8:30 p.m.

Gates open at 7:30 p.m. for general admission for both productions, and performances begin at 8:30 p.m. The run time is approximately two hours and will include a 15-minute intermission. Patrons are welcome to bring in chairs, blankets, picnic baskets, food, beer, and wine. Tickets start at $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors.

Subscription packages are also available: Subscription packages cover all three shows that are part of season 53. The Taming of the Shrew is September 19-October 19. Three tickets for $55 ($18 per show), six tickets for $105, or 12 tickets for $200. Subscriber benefits include early entry to the park and preferred seating.

For over 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing for more than 25,000 attendees each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works the way Shakespeare was meant to be enjoyed: under the stars. For more information about Shakespeare Dallas, visit shakespearedallas.org.