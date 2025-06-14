Shakespeare Dallas Hosts Summer Theatre Camps

Facebook

Shakespeare Dallas Sumer Theatre Camps are available for grades 2-12, and will culminate in a thrilling performance at the Shakespeare in the Park summer festival. Shakespeare Dallas recently announced the 2025 Camp Shakespeare lineup for grades 2-12. During each camp, students will receive in-depth instruction in acting, movement, vocal work, stage combat, and improvisation.

All skill levels are welcome at Camp Shakespeare; the curriculum is designed to be engaging and fun for both beginners and experienced young actors alike. Each camp will culminate in a performance at the Shakespeare in the Park summer festival. Registration is now open. .

Shakespeare Summer Theatre Oak Cliff Camp

The one-week Oak Cliff Camp will take place June 23-27, at Bishop Dunne Catholic School (3900 Rugged Drive in Dallas) from 10 am – 3 pm. Campers grades 2-6 will participate in the What Visions I Have Seen! Camp while campers grades 7-12 will participate in the What Dreams May Come Camp. Campers will get the thrilling experience of performing prior to a Shakespeare Dallas show on the last day of camp. The deadline to register is June 20. $308 per camper.

North Dallas Camp

The two-week North Dallas Camp will take place July 7-18, 2025 at King of Glory Lutheran Church (6411 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy, Dallas, TX 75240) from 10 am – 3 pm. Campers grades 2-6 will participate in the Midsummer Madness Camp while campers grades 7-12 will participate in the Brave New World Camp. Campers will get the thrilling experience of performing prior to a Shakespeare Dallas show on the last day of camp. The deadline to register is July 4. $525 per camper.

To register for camp or to apply for a Shakespeare Dallas scholarship, visit shakespearedallas.org. For over 50 years, Shakespeare Dallas has entertained North Texas with exciting and accessible indoor and outdoor theatre, integrated school programs, community events, and cultural enrichment. Performing for more than 25,000 attendees each year, Shakespeare Dallas is best known for the beloved Shakespeare in the Park series, producing quality works the way Shakespeare was meant to be enjoyed: under the stars.