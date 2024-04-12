Shake Things Up with Ready-to-Drink Cocktails: Indulgence Meets Convenience

Facebook

Step aside, mixology experts! Ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs) are shaking up the drinking scene with their tantalizing flavors and convenience. These pre-mixed cans/bottles are like having a personal bartender in your fridge, ready to serve up delicious libations at a moment’s notice.

RTDs often offer a guilt-free indulgence with their lower-calorie options, ensuring you can sip and savor without the worry of counting every calorie. So, whether you’re craving a classic mojito or a trendy spritz, RTDs have you covered, making every sip a delightful experience without compromising taste or quality.

Mission Cocktails are ready-to-drink concoctions packed with flavor. With the first sip, they may seem strong but don’t confuse potency with flavor. Margarita, Cosmopolitan and Mai Tai are 50 proof, whereas the Old Fashioned is 80 proof.

All of Mission Cocktails are crafted with ingredients sourced within 100 miles of their California bottling location. Each variety is available in a 375 ml bottle, approximately four servings per bottle.

As of November 2023, Mission Cocktails has proudly contributed to local food banks, providing 26,277 meals to families in need. With 5% of proceeds dedicated to local food banks, their mission is to ‘Pour It Forward.’

“Mission Cocktails perfectly represents the spirit of California, blending innovation, craftsmanship, and philanthropy to create a brand that not only delivers exceptional cocktails but also makes a meaningful difference in the world,” said Mission Cocktails’ founder, Marcin Malyszko.

Surfside Canned Cocktail (SRP $10.99 for a 4-can single flavor pack, $19.99 for Variety 8-pack):

Surfside canned cocktails are made with premium vodka, real black tea, no carbonation and only 100 calories.

Currently available in four variations: Iced Tea + Vodka, Peach Tea + Vodka, Half & Half + Vodka and Lemonade + Vodka.

Surfside is family-owned and operated, founded by Philadelphia natives and brothers CEO Clement and Zach Pappas, as well as Matt and Bryan Quigley, also founders of Stateside Vodka.

Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa Mingle Mocktail

Mingle Mocktails are refreshing and easy to drink. Flavorful and low-calorie, these are fun to drink when alcoholic beverages are not an option.

Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa is a clean-crafted, bubbly blend of juicy blood orange and subtle notes of elderflower. Enjoy a cold mimosa can or bottle of this delicious non-alcoholic mimosa anytime you want a refreshing treat, perfect for baby showers or spring get-togethers.

Vosa Spirits

Vosa Spirit’s canned cocktails may have notoriety since their co-owner is Kate Upton. They’re made with premium vodka and natural flavors, with the option of no carbonation or light carbonation. We found them very light and refreshing without aftertaste or overpowering. These are perfect for stocking your cooler or outdoor fridge for days at the beach or afternoons in the pool. Even better, they offer some unique flavors, like raspberry lime.

Vosa Spirits has you covered with the High Line ($15.99/four pack; 7% ABV), a lightly carbonated vodka water, and the non-carbonated Vodka Water ($13.99/four pack; 5% ABV). Both options are crafted from:

6x distilled vodka

Real fruit juice

Zero preservatives

Gluten-free

Natural flavors

Vosa’s Vodka Water is available in raspberry lime, lemon, peach, and pineapple. Vosa’s High Line is available in peach, lemon, pineapple and cherry. High Line has a tropics pack coming soon with watermelon, passion fruit, lime and mango flavors.