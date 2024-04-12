Shake Things Up with Ready-to-Drink Cocktails: Indulgence Meets Convenience

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Mission Cocktails bottles with Cosmo
Photo credit Jill Eastman

Step aside, mixology experts! Ready-to-drink cocktails (RTDs) are shaking up the drinking scene with their tantalizing flavors and convenience. These pre-mixed cans/bottles are like having a personal bartender in your fridge, ready to serve up delicious libations at a moment’s notice.

RTDs often offer a guilt-free indulgence with their lower-calorie options, ensuring you can sip and savor without the worry of counting every calorie. So, whether you’re craving a classic mojito or a trendy spritz, RTDs have you covered, making every sip a delightful experience without compromising taste or quality.

Mission Cocktails

Mission Cocktails are ready-to-drink concoctions packed with flavor. With the first sip, they may seem strong but don’t confuse potency with flavor.  Margarita, Cosmopolitan and Mai Tai are 50 proof, whereas the Old Fashioned is 80 proof.

All of Mission Cocktails are crafted with ingredients sourced within 100 miles of their California bottling location. Each variety is available in a 375 ml bottle, approximately four servings per bottle.

As of November 2023, Mission Cocktails has proudly contributed to local food banks, providing 26,277 meals to families in need. With 5% of proceeds dedicated to local food banks, their mission is to ‘Pour It Forward.’

“Mission Cocktails perfectly represents the spirit of California, blending innovation, craftsmanship, and philanthropy to create a brand that not only delivers exceptional cocktails but also makes a meaningful difference in the world,” said Mission Cocktails’ founder, Marcin Malyszko.

Surfside Canned Cocktail (SRP $10.99 for a 4-can single flavor pack, $19.99 for Variety 8-pack):

Surfside starter pack on beach

Surfside canned cocktails are made with premium vodka, real black tea, no carbonation and only 100 calories.

Currently available in four variations: Iced Tea + Vodka, Peach Tea + Vodka, Half & Half + Vodka and Lemonade + Vodka.

Surfside is family-owned and operated, founded by Philadelphia natives and brothers CEO Clement and Zach Pappas, as well as Matt and Bryan Quigley, also founders of Stateside Vodka.

Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa Mingle Mocktail

CAN AND GLASS WITH ORANGE BEVERAGE

Mingle Mocktails are refreshing and easy to drink. Flavorful and low-calorie, these are fun to drink when alcoholic beverages are not an option.

Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa is a clean-crafted, bubbly blend of juicy blood orange and subtle notes of elderflower. Enjoy a cold mimosa can or bottle of this delicious non-alcoholic mimosa anytime you want a refreshing treat, perfect for baby showers or spring get-togethers.

Vosa Spirits

Vosa cans

Vosa Spirit’s canned cocktails may have notoriety since their co-owner is Kate Upton. They’re made with premium vodka and natural flavors, with the option of no carbonation or light carbonation. We found them very light and refreshing without aftertaste or overpowering. These are perfect for stocking your cooler or outdoor fridge for days at the beach or afternoons in the pool. Even better, they offer some unique flavors, like raspberry lime.

Vosa Spirits has you covered with the High Line ($15.99/four pack; 7% ABV), a lightly carbonated vodka water, and the non-carbonated Vodka Water ($13.99/four pack; 5% ABV). Both options are crafted from:

  • 6x distilled vodka
  • Real fruit juice
  • Zero preservatives
  • Gluten-free
  • Natural flavors

Vosa’s Vodka Water is available in raspberry lime, lemon, peach, and pineapple. Vosa’s High Line is available in peach, lemon, pineapple and cherry. High Line has a tropics pack coming soon with watermelon, passion fruit, lime and mango flavors.

Previous articleWetzel’s Pretzels Unlocks Flavors from the 90’s Vault with New Drink: Orange Dream
Next articleYellowstone’s Cole Hauser to Host Ultimate Tailgate Party at 2024 PBR World Finals
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.