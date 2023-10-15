Shake, Stir & Sip, These Fall Beverages Are On Trend

We’re finally getting cooler weather here in Texas, and I am ready to celebrate fall with some new beverages. I always look forward to the cooler months and sipping cocktails inspired by the flavors of fall. One of my favorite combinations is apple cider and bourbon.
Longbranch Bourbon
From the folks at Wild Turkey comes Longbranch Bourbon, an 8-year-old, small-batch Kentucky Straight Bourbon, refined with American Oak and Texas mesquite charcoals. Long branch was created in 2016 by Wild Turkey Master Distiller Eddie Russell and cultural tastemaker Matthew McConaughey. Longbranch is smooth and easy to enjoy neat; there’s a bit of smoke flavor but not overwhelming. Its smoothness makes it easy to drink for bourbon lovers or someone looking to explore the spirit for the first time. I’ve been adding a bit to my apple cider to give it a kick.
The Glenlivet Ex(ube)erant Espressotini
Ingredients
1 ½ parts The Glenlivet 14 Year Old
¾ parts coffee liqueur
¾ parts Cold Brew
1 ½ parts Ube Milk
Glass: Coupe
Method: Shake. Strain.
Garnish: 3 Espresso bean, optional sprinkle pumpkin spice mix
Tequila Vanilla Sour
1.5 oz Dulce Vida Anejo Tequila
.5 oz Licor 43
.5oz Vanilla Liqueur
1 oz Lemon Juice
.5oz Agave
1oz Egg Whites
Garnishes: Chocolate Bitters on top
Glass: Coupe Glass
*created by Wyn Vida on behalf of Dulce Vida
Spellbound Smash
INGREDIENTS
2 parts Basil Hayden® Bourbon
¾ part Demerara Syrup*
2 dashes Angostura® Bitters
2 dashes Orange Bitters
Half of a Lemon
5 Fresh Blackberries
3 Sage Leaves (2 for garnish)
1 sprig of Thyme (for garnish)
METHOD
1. Place half of a lemon and the blackberries into a cocktail shaker and lightly press with the back of a bar spoon
2. Add remaining ingredients, including one sage leaf, to cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
3. Strain into a rocks glass over ice.
4. Garnish with remaining two sage leaves and a sprig of thyme.
*Demerara Syrup can be purchased, or homemade by combining a 1:1 ratio of Demerara sugar and water in a saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves.