Serious Eats To Open As Grand Prairie’s First Food Hall

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS (July 25, 2024) – Serious Eats is preparing to open its doors, bringing on the ultimate trifecta of indulgence: tasty pizza slices, mouthwatering sliders and over-the-top milkshakes with a full-service bar. This new family-friendly hotspot in Grand Prairie promises to satisfy everyone’s cravings for bold flavors and serious portions.

The new micro-food hall is located at 2971 S. State Highway 161 inside of the bustling EpicCentral entertainment complex. One of its interior walls opens to the Jambox stage where live music, watch parties, and trivia nights abound. Guests may also enjoy outdoor seating or picnic on the lawn with a prime view of the Vegas-style Illuvia fountain show every evening.

Parent company and hospitality powerhouse Milkshake Concepts has been known to push the culinary envelope with elevated yet approachable concepts such as Vidorra Cocina de Mexico and The Finch American Grill, both of which have locations in EpicCentral. Milkshake has also found success with casual concepts like Serious Pizza, which has a cult-like following in Deep Ellum and served as inspiration for Serious Eats.

“EpicCentral in Grand Prairie has played a major role in the growth of our company and our experiential concepts,” said Milkshake Concepts CEO Imran Sheikh. “We’re thrilled to introduce both new and existing brands to this growing community and guests from all corners of the DFW Metroplex. We have had exciting plans for the Serious brand for some time, and we were very excited about building off our existing menu by adding fun sliders and extreme, over-the-top milkshakes that your phone will want to eat before you do!”

Serious Eats will celebrate its Grand Opening on Aug. 2 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The day’s festivities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Grand Prairie Chamber of Commerce, live band performing family-friendly music, giant games, face painting and giveaways.

The new concept also introduces something unique to the food hall landscape: self-service kiosk ordering for all three food categories in one place. This change means guests can create a fully customizable and fun experience by building a crazy slice of pizza or a milkshake towering with toppings via any digital kiosk inside the food hall.

Serious Eats has several ginormous, signature Serious Shakes piled high with cake, candy, chocolate and more. The 22-ounce specialty shakes include:

● Strawberry Shortcake – Get ready for a strawberry overload with strawberry & sweet cream ice cream, a vanilla icing rim with strawberry crumble, topped with pound cake pieces, strawberry syrup, white chocolate, whip & cherry, and marinated strawberries.

● It’s Your Birthday – Go shawty, it’s your birthday. Vanilla ice cream with cake pieces and sprinkles, a vanilla icing rim with rainbow sprinkles, a funfetti cake slice, whip & cherry and a birthday candle will have guests celebrating.

● Peanut Butter Explosion – This shake is filled with peanut butter fudge ice cream, a chocolate rim with Butterfinger pieces, whipped cream, Reese’s Pieces candy, Reese’s Cup pieces, chocolate syrup, peanut butter and a cherry. Boom goes the dynamite!

For adults looking for a little extra kick to their shake, Serious Eats also boasts a large bar serving beer, cocktails, frozens and boozy shakes, including:

● Vincent Vega – With vanilla ice cream, caramel and bourbon, this sweet treat will make fans want to get up and dance. As Vincent himself would say, “that’s a pretty f***ing good milkshake.

● Regina George – This strawberry milkshake comes with a splash of vanilla and a shot of rum. “Get in loser, we’re drinking pink milkshakes!”

● Old Greg – This tasty shake isn’t served in a shoe. However, it does have Baileys with cookies and cream and vodka. Do you love it? Do you think you could learn to love it?

● Gene Wilder – As the young Dr. Frankenstein would say, “For what we are about to see next, we must enter quietly into the realm of genius.” This simple yet delicious shake is made with creamy chocolate and hazelnut liqueur.

Of course, these massive shakes are meant to be paired with the sliders and pizza options. Delectable options include:

● Tex-Mex Slider – For those craving a spicy twist, this slider comes with pepper jack cheese, avocado smash, lettuce, pico, jalapeños and chipotle aioli.

● Californication Slider – This chicken slider is covered with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli and avocado smash. This slider deserves a star on the boulevard.

● Hot Diggity Dog – You don’t need to down 50 of ‘em in 10 minutes. Just enjoy this classic hot dog featuring Nathan’s famous all-beef frank.

● Big Meat Slice – You’d better be hungry when you dive into this heaping helping of pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, smoked ham and bacon.

● Pesto Slice – Looking for a vegetarian option? The Pesto Pizza is perfect with sundried tomato, spinach, artichoke hearts, feta cheese and tasty pesto sauce.

The food hall will be open Sunday – Thursday from 11 a.m. – midnight and Friday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 3 a.m., with alcohol service stopping at 2 a.m.

For more information about Milkshake Concepts, visit milkshakeconcepts.com.

About Milkshake Concepts

Founded in 2015 by Imran Sheikh, Asim Sheikh & James Faller, Milkshake Concepts is a Dallas-based experiential hospitality group responsible for some of the Metroplex’s best restaurants and nightlife. The group currently operates eight brands, including The Finch, Vidorra, STIRR, Dirty Bones, Saaya and Serious Pizza.