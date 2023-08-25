Serial Domestic Abuser Convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Sentenced to 50 Years

Facebook

Ellis County and District Attorney Ann Montgomery announced that Robert Edgar Parham, III, was convicted of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and sentenced to 50 years in prison in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on August 24, 2023.

On March 17, 2019, Parham pinned his girlfriend, the victim, to the ground, punched her in the eye and head, kicked her in the ribs and repeatedly struck the back of her head with a pistol. Parham then held the gun to her head and told her to beg for her life. Parham only let her go when she promised to tell everyone that her injuries were caused in an ATV accident.

When the victim’s family saw her injuries, they convinced her to go to the hospital and contact the police department. At the hospital, the victim told the truth about her injuries and the details of Parham’s assault. Because she feared Parham, however, she later recanted her story and claimed her injuries were caused by the “ATV accident.”

This case was set for trial in October 2021 and a jury was selected. On the first day of trial Parham jumped bail and fled to Mexico. In February 2022, Parham was arrested at the Texas-Mexico border, and returned to Ellis County. A new trial began on August 21, 2023.

After the jury convicted Parham of the aggravated assault charge, the jury heard additional evidence that Parham had a history of abusing his partners. He had a previous conviction for assaulting a former spouse. The jury sentenced Parham to 50 years in prison.

“Domestic violence is often a hidden crime,” stated Montgomery. “Abusers use power and control to ensure their victims remain in fear and keep silent. Even when victims are afraid to speak out against their abusers, our office will do everything we can to give victims a voice and see that justice is done.”

Assistant County and District Attorneys Hope Sumrow and Kayce Witt prosecuted this case, assisted by County and District Attorney Investigator Joe Aguilar and felony clerk Jenny Wilhoite. This case was investigated by the Waxahachie Police Department. The Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office thanks Kathryn Jacob of Safe Haven for her expert testimony in the areas of domestic abuse and intimate partner violence.

Source: Ellis County and District Attorney’s Office