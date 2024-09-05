September’s Featured Fugitive:Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Robert Gonzales

Facebook

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Robert Gonzales is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 for the month if the tip is received in September.

Robert Gonzales, 47, of Waco, has been wanted out of McLennan County since Sept. 2023 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 2011, Gonzales was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and subsequently sentenced to two years confinement. In 2011, he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident with a 5-year-old girl and sentenced to 10 years confinement. In 2022, Gonzales was convicted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and possession of a controlled substance. He was then sentenced to two years confinement for each offense, to be served concurrently. Gonzales also has multiple past convictions in the state of Ohio for felonious assault.

Gonzales is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, back and both arms. In addition to Waco, Gonzales also has ties to Dallas County. More information about Gonzales or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2024, DPS and other agencies have arrested 32 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 11 sex offenders, 10 gang members and 4 criminal illegal immigrants.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.