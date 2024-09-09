September 23, 2024 NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING City of Glenn Heights

Facebook

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg C

Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Notice is hereby given that the Planning and Zoning Commission of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 23, 2024, beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, located at 1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg. C, Glenn Heights, Texas, 75154, as prescribed by V.T.C.S., Government Code Section §551.041, to consider and possibly take action on the following:

Land Use Chart Definition Update LUC-02-24: A public hearing will be held to consider making a recommendation to City Council of the City of Glenn Heights, Texas, regarding amending Section 1 (“General Definitions”) of Article XIX (“Basic Definitions and Interpretations”) of exhibit 14A (“Zoning Ordinance”) of Chapter 14 (“Zoning”) to amend the general definitions of the city’s comprehensive zoning ordinance.

This case is seeking recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission at the September 23, 2024 meeting.

All interested parties are encouraged to attend the Public Hearing to provide testimony or express comments regarding this zoning request. If you cannot attend, you may submit comments in writing prior to the Public Hearing to the following:

Dr. LaSheyla Jones

City Planner

City of Glenn Heights

1938 South Hampton Road, Bldg C

Glenn Heights, Texas 75154