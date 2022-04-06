School Board Controversy at DeSoto ISD Alleges Problems in the District

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DeSoto ISD School Board Candidate Voices Concerns

DeSoto ISD did not respond to our request for comment.

Terence Gore wants to help turn the DeSoto ISD around and make it strong again. He thinks the best way to do that is to run for school board, get elected, and work for the next three years to get things done.

A retired teacher, he’s worked in DISD, Lancaster ISD and DeSoto ISD at the elementary school, middle school, and high school levels.

He has a daughter in the second grade in the new Catherine Johnson Technology Magnet Elementary School, and feels being a current parent of a student in the ISD could be key to being a good School Board member. There are seven members on the board, and currently only one has a child in the ISD. Two positions are open this year, and Gore is running for District 2. It’s a three- year commitment and he’s ready to serve.

Invalid Application?

Gore reports his problem is the roadblocks he has faced just getting on the ballot.

“I downloaded the application to run for the school board off the DeSoto ISD website, filled it out, and sent it in,” he says, “and I took the oath that I was not a convicted Felon, and I had no mental defects that would make me unable to serve and that I swore to the uphold the constitution.”

However, he received an email a week after that his application wasn’t valid, “because I filled out the wrong one.” But he points out, it was on the ISD website, and it appeared legitimate.

“Apparently, the application was updated last year with a small box at the bottom that an applicant checks to guarantee that he or she is not a Felon or has diminished mental capacity.” His application was an earlier one that had no “box” to check at the bottom. And the application on the official website had not been updated.

This is his first time to run for School Board and he’s doing it for his daughter, so he’s determined to get elected. ”I’m doing it for her, and her classmates. DeSoto ISD is in a shambles, and its past time to turn it around.”

On March 3 Gore sent an email to Carla Venters-Griffin, Senior Executive Assistant at DeSoto ISD which read: “After reviewing the posting of the candidates’ applications, I couldn’t help but notice that my application was different from all the other candidates. I am just wondering if I filled out the wrong application for a place on the ballot. Everyone indicated a place on the ballot for the Democratic General Primary Election. I also realized that all the other districts are using a general election application that is different from what I downloaded. If I was supposed to use that form, is there any way I can submit the correct form? Does this void my candidacy? and What is the remedy for correcting this? Your insight and direction are much appreciated. Thank you.”

Frustration While Seeking Answers

Gore continued saying “This began a frustrating month-long quest to get a solid answer.”

He has dozens of e-mails claiming his application to run for District 2 was not valid, and even official documents on DeSoto ISD letter head sent to him – weeks after they were written – to tell him he couldn’t be on the ballot. After each negative response – or no response – from ISD officials, Gore replied asking for clarification or more information. Gore says many of the replies he received were not even related to his case. Random policies were sent to him, none of which spoke to his inability to get onto the School Board ballot, and all of which he has kept as proof pointing to him apparently getting the run-around.

His persistence paid off. He will be on the ballot. But he points out it never should have taken that long – or that many emails and phone calls – to get on.

Canceling the Election

“At one point the Board President said she was going to cancel the election and just have everyone re-apply, then have a special election. But that’s not legal.” He asserts that his only opponent, Chasiti McKissic, used to work for the district in Central Administration but he believes she mishandled a $15 million dollar budget for a STEM program that never materialized, and left she the district to go to work for the Fort Worth ISD.

Carla Venters-Griffin, Senior Executive Assistant, and Gore’s initial contact about his application being rejected, was McKissic’s longtime secretary when she was in various directorships over the failed I3D and A2E2 programs in DeSoto. The US Dept of Education has ceased funding these programs pending review.

After his month-long quest just to get on the ballot, he was notified that Ms. Venters, the Board Secretary, had resigned. He thinks it’s more than a coincidence. Gore says “It appears someone had to take the fall for the wrong application being on the official website.” And, in addition, all the emails and calls that said he couldn’t run.

Desoto ISD Losing Students, Funds

Gore has been paying attention to the Board’s decisions and is concerned that the number of students has dramatically dropped in the past few years. He says the ISD has gone from 11,000 students to 3,500. Three schools have recently been closed and the students merged into existing schools making larger class sizes and longer drive times for parents.

Millions of dollars in grant money are gone, spent with little to show for it, says Gore, continuing by asserting the current Interim Superintendent was fired from his previous job in Lancaster for similar money issues DeSoto is now dealing with lack of funds, being over budget, and grant money received for programs that have never happened.

New Direction for DeSoto

There are seven elected school board members with two up for election this year, three next year, and two after that. It’s a three-year term. All board members are elected city-wide from two cities: Glenn Heights and DeSoto. Gore is running for District 2. Typically, there is a low voter turnout. In the last school board election only 2,800 votes were cast out of 35,000 voters.

The district is currently $11.3 million over budget as of February and there are still more months to go in the academic year. The TEA conservator, AJ Crabill, said during the February 28th meeting he is deeply worried and concerned regarding the district’s financial state. He has indicated that no funds will be spent for the rest of the year on innovative programs or purchases of equipment for classrooms or the new hires in administration.

This is exactly what Gore thinks must be done to get the district back on track.

A Fiscal Hawk

He plans to be a fiscal hawk on the school board if elected. Retired, he has time to pour over documents and contracts to find any programs that are too expensive for the district or any salaries that are too high to be reasonable.

He’d also like to see DeSoto get back up to the standards set years ago with that $15 million dollar grant for a STEAM program (Science Technology, Engineering Arts and Math.)

“We are the only district on this side of the Trinity River in the southern sector that does not have a comprehensive STEM/STEAM program.” He points out. “The US Department of Education has given our ISD over $15 million to institute a sustainable magnet program that would diversify the district in order to retain or gain back the white students it has lost over the past decade or so.” Returning students to DeSoto ISD from local charter schools and nearby ISD like Dallas and Duncanville can happen with a strong academic offering he says.

Educating After COVID

Another issue the DeSoto must address as all educators are, is the loss of learning over the past 18 months. Nationally, students have tested lower and lost a year or more of their education due to isolation and learning from home over Zoom.

Gore says his daughter’s school made the most of their Zoom classes and she kept up with her education without the distractions of a typical school day. “Studies show many kids ‘lost’ a year of learning, but the students at my daughter’s Catherine Johnson Magnate school kept right on learning.”

He attributes the difference to dedicated teachers producing quality lessons and educated parents at home making sure their children were online and learning. “It was phenomenal! A functional, competent distant learning program – they got it right. My daughter, and her classmates flourished.” Gore’s background in teaching and his education – he attended the HBCU Xavier and then the University of North Texas where he earned his degree in Applied Arts & Science in Technology Training and Performance with an emphasis on Education – helped him keep his daughter on track.

During COVID the teachers at Johnson taught what they had the most expertise in, “Sometimes 60 students at a time. The teachers worked together to provide a quality education.” Now back in the school, class time is spent doing routine school maintenance like taking attendance, lining up for the cafeteria, and bathroom breaks. And as class sizes increase with school closures, less targeted learning can occur.

These are large hurdles to overcome, but Gore says he is is prepared to help by voicing concerns of parents to the School Board. He wants the current DeSoto students to have the opportunities that he had and hopes to see them head off to college one day to further their education if they so choose.

To learn more about the upcoming DeSoto ISD School Board elections see: Board Elections – DeSoto ISD

Another helpful/informative link Goals and Constraints.

Meetings of the DeSoto Independent School District Board are held at 200 E. Belt Line Road, DeSoto, Texas. Agendas are available online at:

Board of Trustees – DeSoto ISD

www.desotoisd.org/board_of_trustees

Want to get involved?

Join the DeSoto PTA or volunteer in DeSoto ISD.

Contact Terence Gore at: [email protected]