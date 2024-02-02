Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 43rd Season is Scheduled for April 6th through May 27th

Facebook

Now Hiring For 2024 Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 43rd season

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (February 2, 2024): Save the Date! Scarborough Renaissance Festival’s 43rd season is scheduled to open Saturday, April 6, 2023, with opening weekend offering Kids 12 & Under Free (up to 3 kids 12 & under get in free with each paid adult) and a $10 Discount at the gate for Seniors (seniors 65+).

The Festival will run eight consecutive weeks: Saturdays and Sundays April 6th – May 26th and will close out the season on Memorial Day Monday, May 27th.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® will welcome back many Festival favorites while also introducing exciting new performers including YouTube sensation, Jacques Ze Whipper for a special one weekend engagement April 20th & 21st. There will also be amazing new and returning artisans featured in the Artisan Marketplace’s 200+ shoppes.

Each weekend has a different theme and a variety of Special Events that will include the Artisan’s Showcase April 13th & 14th, Viking & Barbarian Weekend April 27th & 28th, and Live the Fantasy Weekend May 4th & 5th among others.

Single day tickets for the 2024 season will be $38. at the gate for Adults (13+) and $18. for Kids (5-12) and Kids 4 & under are always Free. Advance discount tickets are available now at www.SRFestival.com. Beginning April 1st single day discount tickets will also be available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores and discount coupons will be available at Legacy Chevrolet-GMC in Waxahachie.

What better place for a part-time job than in the Renaissance! Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is now hiring for the 2024 season! Apply now at https://www.srfestival.com/about-us/employment/ Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is looking for outgoing, energetic people 16 and older to fill the following part-time positions.

Food & beverage sales, wait staff, restaurant hosts, restaurant/food service managers, alcoholic beverage sales, special event servers, souvenir sales, ticket sales, ticket takers/front entrance greeters, exit gate personnel, safety services, grounds crew, sanitizing crew, kitchen help, cooks, dishwashers, games personnel, and more.

Many, but not all, positions require costuming and applicants must be available to work Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday April 6 – May 27, 2024.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! Here you will discover our 35-acre recreation of a 16th Century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and Queen Katherine Parr (wife number 6 for those who are counting), their royal court, and guests with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic, and merriment! Join in the fun in the “Village of Scarborough”!

Enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, a Mermaid Lagoon, 20+ stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and the 125+ member performing company. Discover the amazing Artisan’s Marketplace with 200+ shoppes of exquisite crafts and incredible artisan demonstrations. Experience Knighting Ceremonies, Human Chess Matches, the Grande Parade, daily Wine & Beer Tasting events, Themed Weekends, and so much more.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth off I-35E and one hour North of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is sponsored by Dr Pepper, Tom Thumb & Albertsons, and Legacy Chevrolet/GMC.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, & X (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper continues its long running partnership as the official soft drink sponsor of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®! www.drpepper.com

Tom Thumb & Albertsons

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Company operates stores across 34 states with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Randalls, and United Supermarkets. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

www.albertsons.com www.tomthumb.com

Legacy Chevrolet/GMC

Legacy Chevrolet-GMC is the exclusive automotive sponsor of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. www.mylegacychevroletgmc.com/