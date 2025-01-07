Scarborough Renaissance Festival® Announces New Scholarships

Facebook

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (January 7, 2025): Scarborough Renaissance Festival® announces the expansion of their scholarship program in Ellis County and the addition of new scholarships for students in Dallas, Collin, Denton, Johnson, and Tarrant Counties.

Each year since 2018, the Festival has awarded select high school students in Ellis County who have participated in the arts with a $1,000 scholarship towards their college endeavors. For the 2024-25 school year, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is thrilled to expand this program by offering (2) $2,500 scholarships to Ellis County Texas students. The Festival is also adding five new $1,000 scholarships for students in the (Texas) counties of Collin, Dallas, Denton, Johnson, and Tarrant. One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to one eligible student from each of these counties for the 2024-25 school year.

High school seniors who have participated in at least two years of art, band, choir, orchestra, or theater-drama during their high school careers are eligible to apply for these scholarships. All the details and applications can be found at https://www.srfestival.com/scholarship-application/ . The deadline for the 2024-25 scholarship applications is March 3, 2025.

“We are honored to give back to the communities we serve while also proudly supporting a new generation of artists, actors, musicians, and singers through our scholarship programs!” says Helaine Thompson, Scarborough’s Director of Marketing & Communications.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is a North Texas tradition providing interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! You will discover a 35-acre recreation of a 16th Century English village celebrating the visit of King Henry VIII and Queen Katherine Parr, their royal court, and guests with a festival of entertainment, artisans, food, magic, and merriment in the “Village of Scarborough”!

Visitors can enjoy full combat jousting and birds of prey exhibitions, a Mermaid Lagoon, 20+ stages of non-stop Renaissance entertainment and the 125+ member performing company. There is an amazing Artisan’s Marketplace with 200+ shoppes of exquisite crafts and incredible artisan demonstrations along with children’s Knighting Ceremonies, Human Chess Matches, the Grande Parade, fun for kids, Themed Weekends with interactive activities, and so much more.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south downtown of Dallas off I-35E. 2025 will mark the Festival’s 44th season and will run Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 5 – May 26, 2025.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow SRFestival on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, & X (formerly Twitter) or TheSRFestival on Instagram.