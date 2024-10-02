Salata Salad Kitchen Opens in Midlothian Oct. 3

Facebook

Salata Salad Kitchen, known for its customizable build-to-order salads and wraps, is opening its newest restaurant in Midlothian Oct. 3. The new Salata will be operated by DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor, a multi-unit franchisee with the brand.

The new Salata restaurant is located at 320 Harvest Hill Drive, Suite 280, just off Highway US-287. The surrounding area features a variety of retail and dining options. To celebrate the grand opening, Salata will donate a percentage of opening day sales to Bridges Training in Midlothian, a resource center for individuals with disabilities.

Special Offers During Salata Grand Opening

The first guest in line Salata box: win 52 free salad/wrap promo cards for a year; First 50 guests receive a complimentary Salata-branded t-shirt; free veggie salad giveaway when downloading the Salata Tastemaker app and favoring Midlothian’s location; flights and bites tasting station; and a succulent bar with over 60 plants, available while supplies last.

“Midlothian is a rapidly growing area, and I’m confident this new Salata restaurant will be the perfect addition to the community,” said Proctor, who plans to open two more Salata restaurants over the next few years. “I’m particularly proud of Salata’s fully customizable menu, allowing guests to create meals tailored to their personal tastes and dietary needs. I’m looking forward to officially opening and connecting with community members through this new restaurant.”

Salata restaurants feature fully customizable, built-to-order salads, wraps, soups, organic teas and lemonades. Also featured are fresh fruits, vegetables and lean proteins, which are all prepared and chopped daily in-house. With five salad bases, over 50 toppings and 11 house-made proprietary dressings, guests can create meals tailored to their lifestyle. Salata can be enjoyed through online ordering with pick-up and delivery, as well as dine-in and catering. Guests can earn points and rewards with every purchase by joining Salata’s Tastemaker Rewards program.

Salata Salad Kitchen

“We’re so excited to see the positive impact the new Salata in Midlothian will have on the community, and we’re proud to support Rachel in this next chapter of her journey,” said Michele Maerz, President of Salata. “Rachel’s deep ties to the community and her dedication for giving back make her the perfect fit to bring Salata to Midlothian. Her passion truly reflects our mission of offering healthier options and making a meaningful difference in nourishing the communities we serve. This is just the beginning, as we look forward to seeing Rachel foster even more growth, engagement, and positive change in the years to come.”

Houston-based Salata offers built-to-order salads and wraps alongside soups, teas, and lemonades. Salata has established a loyal following by providing customizable and healthy options for any lifestyle. The brand has maintained its place at the leading edge of the fast-casual restaurant category with tech-enabled advancements and is rapidly growing across the nation on its road to 100 restaurants.

Franchise Information

For more information on the Salata franchise opportunity, visit https://franchise.salata.com/.

Salata Salad Kitchen is a fast-growing franchise founded in 2005 by Berge Simonian in Houston. The brand was developed to provide quick, healthy meal options to guests. The menu features more than 50 fresh toppings and house-made dressings for guests to customize their salads and wraps so they can eat, feel and live the way they want. With no complex or intimidating ingredients, the options are simple and familiar for customers of all backgrounds. Topped with excellent customer service, the Salata experience is simple, playful and genuine.

Beyond its inclusive and welcoming experience, Salata offers guests a generous loyalty program. Customers can download the Salata mobile app and sign up to order ahead and earn tasty rewards. Once signed up, customers receive one point for every dollar spent at Salata. Every 100 points earns guests a $7 salad kitchen credit and app users have exclusive access to bonus rewards opportunities such as double points weeks.

The brand began franchising in 2006 and is now approaching 100 restaurants across Texas, Georgia, Southern California, Louisiana, and North Carolina. For more information about Salata, visit https://www.salata.com/.