Rooftop DJs, sound baths, and summer events at JW Marriott Dallas Arts Distric

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DALLAS, TEXAS – JW Marriott Dallas Arts District is launching a fresh wave of summer programming designed with locals in mind—from music-led golden hours to skyline pool rentals and curated culinary pairings. Events take place at the hotel’s rooftop and lobby-level outlets throughout the season, with highlights below.

Summer Highlights Now Underway:

Golden Hour at Vincent’s

Live DJ sets curated for a soulful, mid-tempo mood take over the rooftop lounge on Saturdays from 4–7 p.m. This new music series sets the tone for cocktail hour with sunset views, city lights, and specialty menus.

Upcoming sets:

June 28 – DJ 5-D



July 5 – DJ Natural Hiiigh



July 12 – DJ Wild Wata



July 19 – Cozy Campos



July 26 – Jay Bray (6:30–9:30 p.m.)

Full-Moon Floating Sound Baths

In partnership with Se7en Waves, this immersive rooftop experience features waterproof sound technology that lets guests float in the pool while listening to 9D frequencies designed for deep relaxation.

Next sessions: July 10 and Sept. 7 from 7:30pm to 8:30pm | $75 per person

Rombauer Happy Hour at JW Marriott Dallas Arts District

Available daily, enjoy a sommelier-paired flight of Rombauer wines with chef-crafted slider trios at the JW Marriott restaurant and Vincent’s Sky Bar. $55.

Cabana Rentals with a View

Locals can now book shaded poolside cabanas overlooking the Dallas skyline. Rates include personal attendant service, chilled fruit, towels, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Available daily starting at $100 for Lounge Cabana (seats 2) | $150 for Deluxe Cabana (seats 4). | Booking Link