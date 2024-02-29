Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Opens in South Arlington

Facebook

South Arlington, TX (February 29, 2024) – Living in South Arlington just got sweeter as Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard – the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats – announced its opening in South Arlington, Texas, at 6275 South Cooper Street, tomorrow, Friday, March 1.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard is the world’s largest Italian Ice & Frozen Custard brand. Based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Rita’s is known for its famous Italian Ice, Frozen Custard, signature Gelati and specialty frozen treats. Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita’s Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita’s has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy, family-friendly atmosphere and set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice. Now, Rita’s has approximately 550 shops in over 30 states, serving up Ice, Custard and Happiness to millions of loyal fans.

Rita’s Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. Rita’s menu also includes creamy Frozen Custard and signature frozen treats such as Gelatis, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.

“We are beyond excited to bring Rita’s Italian Ice and Frozen Custard to the South Arlington community,” said Jasmine and Darryl Ward, co-franchisees and husband and wife of the newest Rita’s location. “For us, this venture is more than just a business opportunity; it’s a chance to create something truly special that reflects our family values and brings joy to our neighborhood.”

To officially commemorate South Arlington’s Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard location, local franchisees Darryl and Jasmine Ward will host the shop’s official grand opening celebration in the coming weeks. Additional details are coming soon.

The new Rita’s will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant will employ approximately 20 treat team members.

To learn more about the new Rita’s Italian Ice in South Arlington, download the mobile app or visit ritasice.com.

About Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading “Ice, Custard, Happiness!” ever since. Now, Rita’s is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with approximately 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita’s to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita’s serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita’s Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com and www .ownaritas.com.