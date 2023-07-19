Ribbon Cutting Launches New Public Transportation in Duncanville

Facebook

DUNCANVILLE, TX— July 18, 2023— STAR Transit, a regional public transit agency, held a ribbon cutting ceremony July 17th to celebrate the expansion of public transportation services in Duncanville. Residents can now hail rides within Duncanville and connect to other regional transportation networks.

The ceremony was held in collaboration with the City of Duncanville, the Duncanville Chamber of Commerce, the Duncanville Community and Economic Development Corporation (DCEDC), and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).

Steve Martin, the President and CEO of the Chamber, opened the ceremony by highlighting the need for affordable public transportation as the city continues to grow. Barry Gordon, the Mayor of Duncanville, followed by saying, “As both the mayor and a resident, I am excited to welcome STAR Transit to the City of Duncanville. I anticipate that this accessible transit option will enrich the quality of life for our seniors, persons with disabilities, or anyone needing to get around our fine city.”

Two service options are available in Duncanville. Dial-A-Ride service can be booked between one business day to two weeks in advance and allows riders to connect with DART and other regional transportation networks. STARNow trips can be booked via the call center or the STARNow app and offer same-day service within the Duncanville area.

To book a ride, download the STARNow app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store, or call (817) 631-5278. Se habla español. To learn more about STAR Transit routes and services, visit www.STARtransit.org.

“Our citizens now have an affordable mobility resource that can get them to the grocery store, the doctor, or out to enjoy a meal with friends at a local restaurant,” Mayor Gordon concluded before the ribbon cutting.