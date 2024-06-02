Refreshing Summertime Whisky Cocktails: Elevate Your Seasonal Sips with Fruit Flavors

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Summertime is the perfect season to explore refreshing cocktail recipes that bring a unique twist to classic flavors. For whiskey enthusiasts, this spirit can shine even in the hottest months, offering a robust and versatile base for a variety of invigorating drinks. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hosting a barbecue, or simply enjoying a quiet evening on the patio, whiskey-based cocktails can provide a delightful balance of complexity and refreshment. From smoky and spicy notes to sweet and citrusy undertones, these summertime whiskey cocktails promise to elevate your warm-weather gatherings with sophistication and flair.

The following recipes, courtesy of Sagamore Distillery, offer a variety of flavors and styles.

Whiskey Strawberry Lemonade

The perfect warm-weather refresh, made with fresh strawberries and lemonade

Batchable – Yields 12

1 bottle Sagamore Rye Whiskey

24 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

18 oz Strawberry Simple Syrup*

Fresh Mint for Garnish

Method: Combine Sagamore 93 Small Batch Rye, lemon juice, and strawberry simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake to combine. Pour into highball glass. Garnish with lemon wheel, strawberry and serve.

*Strawberry Simple Syrup: Mix equal parts water, sugar, and strawberries in a pot. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer for 10 minutes. Chill overnight and strain. One cup each water, sugar, and sliced strawberries will yield approximately 10 punches of syrup.

Orange Crush

Baltimore’s signature Orange Crush cocktail, with a Sagamore twist

Batchable – Yields 16

1 bottle Sagamore Rye Whiskey

48 oz Fresh Orange Juice

8 oz Orange Liqueur

32 oz Lemon Lime soda

Orange for Garnish

Method: Crush an orange in a juicer and add all ingredients, excluding the lemon lime soda, into a cocktail shaker. Add ice and shake ingredients until cold. Strain your ingredients into a Collins glass filled with ice (crushed ice preferred). Top with lemon lime soda. Garnish with an orange wheel

Sagamore Paper Plane

A perfect blend of spicy with a sweet kick that melds perfectly with Sagamore Rye Whiskey.

Single Serve:

.75oz Sagamore Rye Whiskey

.75 oz Aperol

.75 oz Lemon Juice

.75 oz Amaro

Lemon for Garnish

Method: Combine Sagamore 93 Small Batch Rye, Aperol, lemon juice, and Amaro into a mixing jar. Add ice and stir. Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with a lemon twist