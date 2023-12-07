RED ROOF® OPENS NEWLY CONSTRUCTED RED ROOF INN® HUTCHINS, TEXAS

Facebook

HUTCHINS, TEXAS, December 7, 2023 – Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, has announced the opening of the Red Roof Inn® Hutchins, Texas.

The newly built Red Roof Inn Hutchins is a 41-room hotel that offers free Wi-Fi, a free expanded cable package, a snack center and free coffee in the lobby.

The property is owned and operated by Jay Patel and is his first foray into the hospitality industry. According to Patel, he was referred to join Red Roof by a friend and current franchisee, who encouraged him to sign on with the brand.

“Red Roof’s team members have helped me every step of the way on this project, from beginning to end,” Patel said. “Thanks go to Alex Shamsuddin, Regional Vice President of Franchise Sales at Red Roof, who worked closely with me to permit the development of a hotel in a perfect location in Hutchins, Texas. The strong logistics industry in our county, alongside other important businesses and local attractions, position our hotel for success.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Jay Patel into the Red Roof family and the hotel industry,” said Matthew Hostetler, Chief Development Officer at Red Roof. “Jay has approached the hotel development process with commitment and enthusiasm, and it reflects in the quality of his property in Hutchins, Texas. This new Red Roof Inn will stand out among the local competition thanks to its beautifully appointed rooms and fantastic location, and we are excited to congratulate Jay and his team on the development.”

Red Roof Inn Hutchins, Texas, is convenient to Dallas and is located near attractions such as the Cold War Air Museum, Trinity River Audubon Center, Trinity Forest Adventure Park, and more. Dallas Love Field (DAL) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) are a short drive away.

Red Roof Inn Hutchins, Texas, is a pet-friendly hotel, and participates in RediRewards® from Red Roof that goes beyond free nights with benefits members can use every day! Members may use their RediPoints on the RediShop catalog for gift cards and/or other merchandise; RediSave 30% on their room rate when they combine points with other payment; and have RediAccess to discount coupons across thousands of retail, entertainment, and service categories. The Red Roof Hutchins, Texas, also participates in Red Roof’s RediClean® program, designed to help keep guests and staff safe.

About Red Roof

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof, now in its 50th year, has over 60,000 rooms in nearly 700 properties in the U.S. and internationally in Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering the best experience and value in the lodging industry. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room nationwide at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, with enhanced amenities in clean, modern, comfortable rooms; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees.

Guests can go Beyond Free Nights® with the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®. Hospitality goes beyond the hotel room through Red Roof’s ESG program, Purpose with Heart— an umbrella for operating behaviors and policies, as well as Red Roof’s existing legacy social responsibility program, Room in Your Heart. For reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof’s free app for iOS and Android devices.

Red Roof’s Vision: To provide the best experience and value in the lodging industry for our guests, owners, team members, partners, and communities.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel’s pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.