Red Oak Police Seek Additional Suspects in 2023 Murder of Christian Claycomb

RED OAK – Red Oak Police are still looking for additional suspects in a one-year-old murder that happened on August 22, 2023, around 11 p.m. in the 200 block of Troy Lane in Red Oak.

Police were dispatched to a shooting on the evening of August 22, 2023, and on arrival, found a young black male, later identified as Christian Claycomb, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and arms.

Claycomb was pronounced dead at the hospital approximately one hour later on August 23, 2023, at 12:17 a.m. due to his injuries.

At the crime scene, Red Oak Police recovered several items of evidence in the immediate area where Claycomb was found. These items included blood, multiple spent shell casings, a firearm, broken vehicle glass, loose marijuana, and a cell phone.

Officers were able to canvas Troy Lane where they obtained several surveillance audio/video recordings and the vehicle description of a black Dodge Charger.

As Red Oak detectives put the pieces together from the crime scene, they eventually led to the arrest of 22-year-old KamRon Wilson.

Wilson was arrested for the offense of Murder on December 8, 2023, by Red Oak Police and booked into Ellis County Jail.

Police successfully identified Wilson after reviewing the audio/video recordings, which began at approximately 10:50 p.m. when Claycomb and another black male witness were walking in the 200 block of Troy Lane. A black Dodge Charger drove past the two men and stopped.

Claycomb and the witness approached the vehicle, and several seconds later, gunshots were fired from the Dodge Charger before it drove away toward Cole Road.

Officers interviewed the witness who had accompanied Claycomb on Troy Lane, and police determined both men were walking on Troy Lane waiting on a delivery of purchased marijuana.

Police recovered Claycomb’s cell phone at the crime scene and, through a review and forensic extraction of the cell phone, determined the marijuana transaction was for $150. Claycomb had arranged the purchase via Instagram and CashApp, a mobile payment application, and the $150 transaction was conducted with an account (Solo Glizzock).

Investigators were also able to confirm Claycomb’s Instagram account, including detailed messages with Wilson for the purchase of marijuana, delivery time, and location on Troy Lane.

Investigators also obtained cell phone records for Wilson, which placed his device in the 200 block of Troy Lane on the date and time of the murder.

After conversations with the witness who was able to identify Wilson’s description, police identified the account holder of Solo Glizzock as Wilson. Police reviewed Wilson’s social media postings, recent arrest images, and a Texas driver’s license image to secure confirmation Wilson was one of the suspects in the vehicle on the evening of the murder.

This murder is still under investigation, and police are continuing to work on all leads to locate the additional involved suspects.

Anyone with information regarding this murder investigation are encouraged to contact Investigator J. Merrick at 469-218-7702 or jmerrick@redoaktx.org. If you wish to remain anonymous you can still submit information via TIPS at www.crimestoppersofelliscounty.org.