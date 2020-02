Red Oak Police Blotter – Feb 10-16

By

Incident# Dist. Day/Date/Time Unit-Officer(s) Call Type Location Texas Offense Disposition

PD-20RP007435 2 Mon, 2/10/20 00:34 3127-Schleif WELFARE CHECK 100 W RED OAK RD Contact Made

PD-20RP007437 2 Mon, 2/10/20 00:38 3121-Lockhart DIRECTED PATROL 100 LIVE OAK ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007465 2 Mon, 2/10/20 03:27 3126-Gunning TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007475 2 Mon, 2/10/20 05:15 3126-Gunning ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007479 2 Mon, 2/10/20 05:59 3116-Bragg ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007483 2 Mon, 2/10/20 06:26 3111-Sands ACCIDENT MINOR 100 HARRIS AVE Blue Form Issued

PD-20RP007487 2 Mon, 2/10/20 06:47 3116-Bragg FOOT PATROL 100 RYAN DR Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007501 1 Mon, 2/10/20 07:37 3114-Saenz PANIC ALARM 100 HIDDEN LN Contact Made

PD-20RP007502 2 Mon, 2/10/20 07:43 3111-Sands MEET COMPLAINANT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP007503 2 Mon, 2/10/20 08:16 3114-Saenz LOST PROPERTY REPORT 100 SIERRA GRANDE Contact Made

PD-20RP007511 3 Mon, 2/10/20 08:38 3114-Saenz HARASSMENT REPORT 100 FOXWOOD LN Contact Made

PD-20RP007514 2 Mon, 2/10/20 08:51 3116-Bragg TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007517 2 Mon, 2/10/20 09:08 3116-Bragg FOOT PATROL 100 E OVILLA RD 2A Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007518 2 Mon, 2/10/20 09:11 3114-Saenz FOOT PATROL 100 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007532 2 Mon, 2/10/20 10:51 3116-Bragg TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007556 2 Mon, 2/10/20 12:54 3114-Saenz IDENTITY THEFT REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP007574 3 Mon, 2/10/20 14:48 3111-Sands SUSPICIOUS PERSON 800 E OVILLA RD 27 Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007578 2 Mon, 2/10/20 15:55 3114-Saenz UNLOCK EMERGENCY 100 CLOVERLEAF LN Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007579 1 Mon, 2/10/20 15:57 3111-Sands DAMAGED PROPERTY REPORT 300 VILLAGE DR Contact Made

PD-20RP007584 2 Mon, 2/10/20 16:27 3111-Sands ACCIDENT HIT AND RUN NO INJURY 100 S INTERSTATE 35 E SB ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Report Made

PD-20RP007587 2 Mon, 2/10/20 16:42 3035-Esquibel TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007594 2 Mon, 2/10/20 17:43 3116-Bragg ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007598 4 Mon, 2/10/20 19:06 3121-White TEST CALL 700 QUAIL HOLLOW DR Entered in Error

PD-20RP007598 4 Mon, 2/10/20 19:09 1035-Hanson TEST CALL 700 QUAIL HOLLOW DR Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007598 4 Mon, 2/10/20 19:09 1124-Cedillo TEST CALL 700 QUAIL HOLLOW DR

PD-20RP007602 2 Mon, 2/10/20 19:59 3124-Avina BURGLAR ALARM BUSINESS NIGHTS 300 E OVILLA RD 300 False Alarm – Unknown Reason/Location Secured

PD-20RP007607 1 Mon, 2/10/20 20:55 3121-White DISTURBANCE 300 WISTERIA WAY Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007608 2 Mon, 2/10/20 21:16 3036-Meeks TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007610 2 Mon, 2/10/20 21:33 3124-Avina TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007611 2 Mon, 2/10/20 23:11 3121-White CIVIL MATTER 100 SWEETGUM ST Contact Made

PD-20RP007612 2 Mon, 2/10/20 23:20 3121-White TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007620 1 Tue, 2/11/20 00:32 3036-Meeks TEST CALL 1100 N US HIGHWAY 67 TEST

PD-20RP007651 3 Tue, 2/11/20 03:13 3121-White BURGLAR ALARM BUSINESS NIGHTS 500 N STATE HIGHWAY 342 BURGLARY OF BUILDING Report Made

PD-20RP007662 2 Tue, 2/11/20 04:27 3036-Meeks ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007675 4 Tue, 2/11/20 06:17 3116-Bragg BURGLAR ALARM BUSINESS DAYS900 E OVILLA RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF >=$500<$1,500 Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007678 1 Tue, 2/11/20 06:45 3111-Sands WELFARE CHECK 700 S INTERSTATE 35 E NB Contact Made

PD-20RP007678 1 Tue, 2/11/20 06:45 3116-Bragg WELFARE CHECK 700 S INTERSTATE 35 E NB Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007681 2 Tue, 2/11/20 07:57 3114-Saenz FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N STATE HIGHWAY 342 Contact Made

PD-20RP007684 1 Tue, 2/11/20 08:23 3111-Sands TRAFFIC HAZARD 500 HARMONY WAY Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP007686 Tue, 2/11/20 08:56 3111-Sands MEET COMPLAINANT 100 HARMONY WAY Contact Made

PD-20RP007689 2 Tue, 2/11/20 09:05 3114-Saenz FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007690 2 Tue, 2/11/20 09:34 3111-Sands FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP007693 2 Tue, 2/11/20 10:42 3114-Saenz FOOT PATROL 200 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007694 2 Tue, 2/11/20 10:42 3111-Sands FOOT PATROL 200 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007695 2 Tue, 2/11/20 10:44 3116-Bragg FOOT PATROL 200 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007696 1 Tue, 2/11/20 11:29 3111-Sands FOLLOW UP REPORT 300 WISTERIA WAY Contact Made

PD-20RP007698 2 Tue, 2/11/20 11:35 3035-Esquibel MOTORIST ASSIST 400 S INTERSTATE 35 E NB Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007699 2 Tue, 2/11/20 11:53 3114-Saenz BURGLARY IN PROGRESS 200 PEBBLE CREEK DR Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007703 3 Tue, 2/11/20 12:34 3114-Saenz BURGLAR ALARM RESIDENCE DAYS 200 HITCHING POST RD No Contact

PD-20RP007707 3 Tue, 2/11/20 12:58 3114-Saenz BURGLAR ALARM RESIDENCE DAYS 100 DUNN ST No Contact

PD-20RP007708 2 Tue, 2/11/20 13:15 3111-Sands THEFT IN PROGRESS 100 RYAN DR Theft – Misdemeanor – Property Report Made

PD-20RP007709 3 Tue, 2/11/20 13:37 3501-Abernathy ANIMAL LOOSE 200 PIERCE RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007711 2 Tue, 2/11/20 13:56 3114-Saenz TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007712 3 Tue, 2/11/20 13:59 3501-Abernathy ANIMAL BITE 100 AUTUMN TRL Report Made

PD-20RP007713 2 Tue, 2/11/20 14:28 3111-Sands BURGLAR ALARM RESIDENCE DAYS 300 HAWK AVE B1 Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007714 2 Tue, 2/11/20 14:39 3114-Saenz TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007715 2 Tue, 2/11/20 14:40 3501-Abernathy ANIMAL HAZARD 200 S HILLSIDE ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007716 2 Tue, 2/11/20 14:55 3111-Sands FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP007717 2 Tue, 2/11/20 15:27 3116-Bragg ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007722 1 Tue, 2/11/20 16:14 3116-Bragg FOOT PATROL 200 LAKEVIEW PKWY Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007729 2 Tue, 2/11/20 17:03 3116-Bragg ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007730 2 Tue, 2/11/20 17:04 3114-Saenz TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007732 2 Tue, 2/11/20 17:40 3036-Meeks ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007744 2 Tue, 2/11/20 19:43 3127-Pevehouse DISTURBANCE 400 W RED OAK RD 96 Contact Made

PD-20RP007748 2 Tue, 2/11/20 20:30 3036-Meeks ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007760 2 Tue, 2/11/20 21:46 3121-White RECKLESS DRIVER 500 N INTERSTATE 35 E SB Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP007762 2 Tue, 2/11/20 21:53 3121-White MOTORIST ASSIST N INTERSTATE 35 E sr Contact Made

PD-20RP007763 2 Tue, 2/11/20 21:58 3124-Avina MEET COMPLAINANT 100 QUAIL RUN RD Contact Made

PD-20RP007772 2 Tue, 2/11/20 22:41 3121-White FOOT PATROL 100 RYAN DR Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007790 2 Wed, 2/12/20 00:07 3127-Pevehouse SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 500 N STATE HIGHWAY 342 Contact Made

PD-20RP007802 2 Wed, 2/12/20 01:02 3121-White FOOT PATROL 100 RYAN DR Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007810 2 Wed, 2/12/20 01:38 3036-Meeks ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007846 2 Wed, 2/12/20 08:09 3111-Abrahams MOTORIST ASSIST 500 N INTERSTATE 35 E sb SR RD No Report

PD-20RP007872 6 Wed, 2/12/20 10:34 3114-Bicknell Traffic/School Zone Enforcement 4100 N US HIGHWAY 77 Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007875 2 Wed, 2/12/20 10:43 3114-Bicknell Traffic/School Zone Enforcement 300 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007876 2 Wed, 2/12/20 10:49 3114-Bicknell Traffic/School Zone Enforcement 200 W RED OAK RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007880 1 Wed, 2/12/20 11:03 3117-Nelson SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 400 COUNTRY RIDGE LN Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007881 Wed, 2/12/20 11:07 3111-Abrahams ACCIDENT MINOR N INTERSTATE 35 E nb Report Made

PD-20RP007883 2 Wed, 2/12/20 11:30 3117-Nelson ACCIDENT MINOR 100 E OVILLA RD Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007887 2 Wed, 2/12/20 11:50 3111-Abrahams THEFT REPORT 100 RANCH RD Contact Made

PD-20RP007888 3 Wed, 2/12/20 11:51 3117-Nelson INJURED PERSON 100 S STATE HIGHWAY 342 Information Report Report Made

PD-20RP007896 2 Wed, 2/12/20 13:57 3302-Determan FOOT PATROL 100 BONHAM CT Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007899 2 Wed, 2/12/20 14:40 3302-Determan FOOT PATROL 100 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007905 2 Wed, 2/12/20 15:32 3302-Determan FOOT PATROL 200 S INTERSTATE 35 E Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007906 2 Wed, 2/12/20 15:33 3114-Bicknell Traffic/School Zone Enforcement 500 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007918 2 Wed, 2/12/20 16:16 3111-Abrahams WELFARE CHECK 100 RYAN DR Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007919 2 Wed, 2/12/20 16:18 3117-Nelson FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP007920 2 Wed, 2/12/20 16:22 3031-Palmer ACCIDENT REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007929 1 Wed, 2/12/20 17:02 3111-Abrahams DWI 700 S INTERSTATE 35 E nb Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007931 2 Wed, 2/12/20 17:44 3032-Schleif ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007934 2 Wed, 2/12/20 17:55 3126-Gunning ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007935 2 Wed, 2/12/20 18:08 3121-Linden THEFT IN PROGRESS 100 SHARAF AVE THEFT FROM PERSON Report Made

PD-20RP007937 2 Wed, 2/12/20 18:51 3124-Lockhart WELFARE CHECK 500 N INTERSTATE 35 E NB Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP007938 1 Wed, 2/12/20 18:53 3302-Determan ACCIDENT MAJOR 2600 OVILLA RD Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP007939 2 Wed, 2/12/20 19:34 3121-Linden FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP007949 2 Wed, 2/12/20 19:54 3302-Determan MOTORIST ASSIST 100 W RED OAK RD Contact Made

PD-20RP007953 2 Wed, 2/12/20 20:05 3121-Linden MEET COMPLAINANT 100 HARRIS AVE Contact Made

PD-20RP007959 2 Wed, 2/12/20 20:41 3032-Schleif ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007969 1 Wed, 2/12/20 21:54 3302-Determan FOOT PATROL 100 NORTON DR Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007979 2 Wed, 2/12/20 22:41 3302-Determan Traffic REESE DR Arrest

PD-20RP007985 1 Wed, 2/12/20 23:23 3121-Linden WELFARE CHECK 100 CREEK VIEW DR E Contact Made

PD-20RP007991 2 Wed, 2/12/20 23:57 3121-Linden SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 100 RYAN DR Contact Made

PD-20RP007993 6 Thu, 2/13/20 00:10 3302-Determan FOOT PATROL 100 LOUISE RITTER BLVD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP007997 6 Thu, 2/13/20 00:21 3121-Linden FOOT PATROL 100 LOUISE RITTER BLVD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008023 1 Thu, 2/13/20 03:04 3121-Linden SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 700 S INTERSTATE 35 E Contact Made

PD-20RP008032 1 Thu, 2/13/20 03:47 3126-Gunning WELFARE CHECK OVERLOOK DR Contact Made

PD-20RP008052 2 Thu, 2/13/20 05:07 3126-Gunning ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008053 2 Thu, 2/13/20 05:07 3032-Schleif ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008058 2 Thu, 2/13/20 06:00 3031-Palmer ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008061 2 Thu, 2/13/20 06:32 3114-Bicknell BURGLAR ALARM BUSINESS DAYS300 E OVILLA

RD 100 False Alarm – Operator Error PD-20RP008075 2 Thu, 2/13/20 07:48 3111-Abrahams DAMAGED PROPERTY REPORT 100 HARRIS AVE No Report

PD-20RP008077 2 Thu, 2/13/20 08:07 3440-Robinson WARRANT SERVICE 100 LIVE OAK ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008079 2 Thu, 2/13/20 08:27 3114-Bicknell Traffic/School Zone Enforcement 300 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008080 Thu, 2/13/20 08:29 3117-Nelson Traffic/School Zone Enforcement #VALUE! Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008081 2 Thu, 2/13/20 08:33 3031-Palmer ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008084 1 Thu, 2/13/20 08:46 3111-Abrahams ABANDONED VEHICLE 500 N INTERSTATE 35 E Contact Made

PD-20RP008085 2 Thu, 2/13/20 08:48 3114-Bicknell MESSAGE DELIVERY 400 MARA LN No Contact

PD-20RP008090 2 Thu, 2/13/20 09:09 3031-Palmer MEET COMPLAINANT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008096 3 Thu, 2/13/20 09:56 3501-Abernathy ANIMAL LOOSE 200 PIERCE RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008100 Thu, 2/13/20 10:16 3117-Nelson Traffic/School Zone Enforcement #VALUE! Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008102 2 Thu, 2/13/20 10:33 3111-Abrahams TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008103 4 Thu, 2/13/20 10:36 3501-Abernathy ANIMAL WELFARE 400 RUGGED DR Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008106 2 Thu, 2/13/20 10:47 3114-Bicknell TRAINING 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008107 2 Thu, 2/13/20 10:51 3111-Abrahams FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008108 3 Thu, 2/13/20 11:03 3114-Bicknell MEET COMPLAINANT 200 S STATE HIGHWAY 342 1 No Contact

PD-20RP008108 3 Thu, 2/13/20 13:56 3031-Palmer MEET COMPLAINANT 200 S STATE HIGHWAY 342 1 Contact Made

PD-20RP008109 2 Thu, 2/13/20 12:13 3031-Palmer WARRANT SERVICE 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008114 2 Thu, 2/13/20 13:43 3031-Palmer FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008116 2 Thu, 2/13/20 13:46 3117-Nelson FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008118 3 Thu, 2/13/20 13:54 3114-Bicknell IDENTITY THEFT REPORT 300 SUSAN WAY Contact Made

PD-20RP008132 3 Thu, 2/13/20 15:09 3501-Abernathy ANIMAL WELFARE 100 RICHARD LN Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008139 2 Thu, 2/13/20 15:50 3114-Bicknell SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 200 N HILLSIDE ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008141 1 Thu, 2/13/20 16:16 3031-Palmer ASSAULT IN PROGRESS 900 N INTERSTATE 35 E Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008142 2 Thu, 2/13/20 16:41 3031-Palmer ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008144 4 Thu, 2/13/20 17:21 3501-Abernathy ANIMAL BITE 400 RUGGED DR Report Made

PD-20RP008152 2 Thu, 2/13/20 18:27 3124-Lockhart ACCIDENT MINOR 300 N METHODIST ST ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO VEHICLE>=$200 Report Made

PD-20RP008153 4 Thu, 2/13/20 18:30 3032-Schleif MEET COMPLAINANT 400 RUGGED DR Contact Made

PD-20RP008157 2 Thu, 2/13/20 20:20 3302-Determan ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008167 2 Thu, 2/13/20 21:45 3124-Lockhart SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 200 LIVE OAK ST 1 Contact Made

PD-20RP008171 6 Thu, 2/13/20 22:15 3302-Determan FOOT PATROL 100 LOUISE RITTER BLVD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008176 2 Thu, 2/13/20 22:34 3121-Linden BURGLAR ALARM BUSINESS NIGHTS 100 E OVILLA RD 200 False Alarm – Unknown Reason/Location Secured

PD-20RP008177 2 Thu, 2/13/20 22:35 3032-Schleif ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008184 2 Thu, 2/13/20 23:05 3121-Linden DIRECTED PATROL 100 LIVE OAK ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008201 2 Fri, 2/14/20 00:00 3121-Linden SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 100 BONHAM CT Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008205 6 Fri, 2/14/20 00:56 3121-Linden FOOT PATROL 100 LOUISE RITTER BLVD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008230 2 Fri, 2/14/20 04:59 3032-Schleif FOOT PATROL 100 HARRIS AVE Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008231 3 Fri, 2/14/20 05:03 3124-Lockhart BURGLAR ALARM RESIDENCE NIGHTS 100 JORDAN DR Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP008231 3 Fri, 2/14/20 05:03 3121-Linden BURGLAR ALARM RESIDENCE NIGHTS 100 JORDAN DR False Alarm – Operator Error

PD-20RP008235 2 Fri, 2/14/20 05:27 3126-Gunning ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008237 2 Fri, 2/14/20 05:30 3032-Schleif ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008241 2 Fri, 2/14/20 06:42 3111-Saenz MOTORIST ASSIST 200 SHARAF AVE Contact Made

PD-20RP008244 2 Fri, 2/14/20 07:07 3114-Sands MISSING PERSON RUNAWAY 300 QUAIL RUN RD Runaway Contact Made

PD-20RP008248 2 Fri, 2/14/20 07:46 3035-Esquibel WELFARE CHECK 500 N INTERSTATE 35 E Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008249 1 Fri, 2/14/20 07:57 3111-Saenz BURGLAR ALARM RESIDENCE DAYS 100 COOL MEADOWS LN False Alarm – Unknown Reason/Location Secured

PD-20RP008253 3 Fri, 2/14/20 08:11 3114-Sands FOLLOW UP REPORT 200 SANDY WAY Contact Made

PD-20RP008262 1 Fri, 2/14/20 09:12 3502-McLeod ANIMAL HAZARD 200 BALDWIN ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008264 2 Fri, 2/14/20 09:39 3035-Esquibel FOOT PATROL 100 E OVILLA RD 2A Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008266 1 Fri, 2/14/20 09:24 3111-Saenz WELFARE CHECK 700 S INTERSTATE 35 E NB Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008281 3 Fri, 2/14/20 11:37 3114-Sands BURGLAR ALARM RESIDENCE DAYS 100 TROY LN False Alarm – Operator Error

PD-20RP008284 3 Fri, 2/14/20 11:49 3114-Sands MOTORIST ASSIST 600 E OVILLA RD Contact Made

PD-20RP008297 2 Fri, 2/14/20 12:47 3035-Esquibel MEET COMPLAINANT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008298 2 Fri, 2/14/20 12:55 3114-Sands MOTORIST ASSIST 300 PIERCE RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008299 2 Fri, 2/14/20 13:19 3111-Saenz CIVIL STANDBY 100 HARRIS AVE Contact Made

PD-20RP008300 2 Fri, 2/14/20 13:21 3114-Sands BURGLARY IN PROGRESS 400 BUTTERFLY LN Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP008303 2 Fri, 2/14/20 13:48 3114-Sands FOLLOW UP REPORT 100 HIGH MEADOW RD Unfounded

PD-20RP008327 2 Fri, 2/14/20 15:19 3111-Saenz DIRECTED PATROL 100 LIVE OAK ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008329 3 Fri, 2/14/20 16:38 3111-Saenz MEET COMPLAINANT 300 FOX HOLLOW DR Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008332 2 Fri, 2/14/20 16:56 3111-Saenz ACCIDENT MINOR 500 E OVILLA RD Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP008333 4 Fri, 2/14/20 17:04 3035-Esquibel ACCIDENT MAJOR 900 E OVILLA RD

PD-20RP008334 2 Fri, 2/14/20 17:05 3036-Meeks DISTURBANCE 400 ROAN LN Information Report Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP008335 2 Fri, 2/14/20 17:46 3036-Meeks ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008339 2 Fri, 2/14/20 18:15 3121-Pevehouse CIVIL MATTER 100 CRYSTAL CREEK DR Contact Made

PD-20RP008340 2 Fri, 2/14/20 18:22 3121-Pevehouse RECKLESS DRIVER 100 RYAN DR Contact Made

PD-20RP008343 2 Fri, 2/14/20 18:37 3121-Pevehouse PARKING VIOLATION 100 E OVILLA RD 200 Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008351 2 Fri, 2/14/20 19:11 3124-White FOLLOW UP REPORT 300 QUAIL RUN RD No Contact

PD-20RP008354 Fri, 2/14/20 19:30 3127-Avina MOTORIST ASSIST 3900 N US HIGHWAY 77 Contact Made

PD-20RP008362 2 Fri, 2/14/20 20:05 3127-Avina ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008389 2 Fri, 2/14/20 22:36 3036-Meeks MEET COMPLAINANT 400 SORREL LN Contact Made

PD-20RP008390 2 Fri, 2/14/20 22:36 3036-Meeks ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008399 2 Fri, 2/14/20 23:50 3121-Pevehouse MOTORIST ASSIST 100 E OVILLA RD Consent Search

PD-20RP008413 2 Sat, 2/15/20 00:53 3036-Meeks SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 100 E OVILLA RD B4 Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008414 6 Sat, 2/15/20 01:02 3127-Avina FOOT PATROL 100 LOUISE RITTER BLVD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008441 2 Sat, 2/15/20 02:41 3036-Meeks ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008477 2 Sat, 2/15/20 07:57 3035-Esquibel FOOT PATROL 200 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008478 2 Sat, 2/15/20 08:24 3111-Saenz WELFARE CHECK 100 S SUMMIT ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008484 2 Sat, 2/15/20 09:22 3114-Sands FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Report Made

PD-20RP008488 2 Sat, 2/15/20 09:48 3035-Esquibel WELFARE CHECK 400 ROAN LN Contact Made

PD-20RP008495 2 Sat, 2/15/20 11:05 3111-Saenz DISTURBANCE 100 E OVILLA RD 1 Contact Made

PD-20RP008499 1 Sat, 2/15/20 11:58 3111-Saenz ANIMAL LOOSE 100 PARKS BRANCH RD Contact Made

PD-20RP008502 2 Sat, 2/15/20 12:52 3114-Sands WELFARE CHECK 300 E OVILLA RD 600 Contact Made

PD-20RP008531 1 Sat, 2/15/20 14:36 3301-Pettit TRAINING 700 S INTERSTATE 35 E Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008532 2 Sat, 2/15/20 14:38 3111-Saenz DIRECTED PATROL 100 LIVE OAK ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008547 3 Sat, 2/15/20 15:14 3114-Sands SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 200 MORNING STAR LN Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008549 Sat, 2/15/20 15:25 3111-Saenz RECKLESS DRIVER 100 S INTERSTATE 35 E NB Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008552 1 Sat, 2/15/20 16:10 3111-Saenz ANIMAL LOOSE 300 PARADISE WAY Contact Made

PD-20RP008556 6 Sat, 2/15/20 16:53 3114-Sands RECKLESS DRIVER 4100 N US HIGHWAY 77 Contact Made

PD-20RP008557 1 Sat, 2/15/20 16:56 3035-Esquibel ANIMAL LOOSE 300 WISTERIA WAY Contact Made

PD-20RP008560 2 Sat, 2/15/20 17:25 3035-Esquibel ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 400 W Red Oak Rd Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008565 2 Sat, 2/15/20 18:16 3121-Pevehouse BURGLAR ALARM RESIDENCE NIGHTS 100 PINEWOOD AVE False Alarm – Operator Error

PD-20RP008566 3 Sat, 2/15/20 18:20 3301-Pettit OPEN BUILDING 700 E OVILLA RD Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP008571 2 Sat, 2/15/20 19:06 3121-Pevehouse PARKING VIOLATION 100 RYAN DR LN 5 Contact Made

PD-20RP008572 2 Sat, 2/15/20 19:13 3124-Avina TRAFFIC HAZARD 500 N INTERSTATE 35 E SB Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008573 1 Sat, 2/15/20 19:22 3124-Avina SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 200 S INTERSTATE 35 E SB Contact Made

PD-20RP008574 3 Sat, 2/15/20 19:30 3121-Pevehouse CITY ORDINANCE VIOLATION 500 LOWRANCE RD Contact Made

PD-20RP008577 1 Sat, 2/15/20 20:10 3127-White RECKLESS DRIVER 700 S INTERSTATE 35 E NB No Contact

PD-20RP008578 2 Sat, 2/15/20 20:20 3301-Pettit ADMINISTRATIVE DUTIES 500 N METHODIST ST Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008580 1 Sat, 2/15/20 20:35 3121-Pevehouse FOLLOW UP REPORT 700 W RED OAK RD Report Made

PD-20RP008582 3 Sat, 2/15/20 20:39 3124-Avina CITY ORDINANCE VIOLATION 300 COLE RD Contact Made

PD-20RP008591 6 Sat, 2/15/20 22:12 3124-Avina DWI 4100 N US HIGHWAY 77 Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008594 2 Sat, 2/15/20 22:25 3121-Pevehouse WELFARE CHECK 100 E OVILLA RD Contact Made

PD-20RP008601 2 Sat, 2/15/20 22:51 3121-Pevehouse DWI 600 W RED OAK RD WB Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP008614 2 Sun, 2/16/20 00:02 3124-Avina BURGLAR ALARM BUSINESS NIGHTS 200 E OVILLA RD False Alarm – Unknown Reason/Location Secured

PD-20RP008660 2 Sun, 2/16/20 06:50 3114-Sands FIGHT IN PROGRESS 100 E OVILLA RD Contact Made

PD-20RP008679 2 Sun, 2/16/20 07:58 3114-Sands FOOT PATROL 200 E OVILLA RD Building/Business Secure

PD-20RP008680 2 Sun, 2/16/20 07:59 3111-Saenz FOOT PATROL 200 E OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008683 2 Sun, 2/16/20 09:55 3114-Sands ACCIDENT MINOR 1000 S INTERSTATE 35 E sb Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP008684 2 Sun, 2/16/20 09:59 3035-Esquibel BURGLAR ALARM BUSINESS DAYS500 N INTERSTATE 35 E Contact Made

PD-20RP008701 2 Sun, 2/16/20 11:05 3111-Saenz BURGLAR ALARM BUSINESS DAYS500 N INTERSTATE 35 E Contact Made

PD-20RP008707 2 Sun, 2/16/20 11:24 3114-Sands MEET COMPLAINANT 100 HARVEST HILL LN Contact Made

PD-20RP008709 2 Sun, 2/16/20 11:43 3114-Sands FOLLOW UP REPORT 300 QUAIL RUN RD Contact Made

PD-20RP008710 3 Sun, 2/16/20 12:12 3111-Saenz SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 400 BLUE BERRY LN Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008715 2 Sun, 2/16/20 13:10 3111-Saenz ACCIDENT MAJOR 100 E OVILLA RD Report Made

PD-20RP008721 2 Sun, 2/16/20 13:59 3111-Saenz FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008722 2 Sun, 2/16/20 14:07 3114-Sands ANIMAL BITE 400 W RED OAK RD 90 Contact Made

PD-20RP008725 2 Sun, 2/16/20 15:00 3111-Saenz OPEN BUILDING 100 LIVE OAK ST Assist/Back-Up Officer

PD-20RP008726 2 Sun, 2/16/20 15:27 3111-Saenz PARKING VIOLATION 100 RYAN DR Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008728 2 Sun, 2/16/20 15:45 3114-Sands FOLLOW UP REPORT 500 N METHODIST ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008730 2 Sun, 2/16/20 16:15 3111-Saenz CRIMINAL MISCHIEF REPORT 100 SIERRA GRANDE 7102 Contact Made

PD-20RP008731 2 Sun, 2/16/20 17:04 3114-Sands TRESPASSING IN PROGRESS 100 WATER ST Referred to Other Agency

PD-20RP008743 2 Sun, 2/16/20 19:29 3124-Avina ACCIDENT REPORT 500 N INTERSTATE 35 E Contact Made

PD-20RP008746 1 Sun, 2/16/20 19:42 3121-Pevehouse ANIMAL HAZARD 200 MOREVIEW ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008747 2 Sun, 2/16/20 19:44 3121-Pevehouse RECKLESS DRIVER 500 N INTERSTATE 35 E SB Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008749 2 Sun, 2/16/20 19:51 3127-White TRAFFIC HAZARD 100 E OVILLA RD No Contact

PD-20RP008750 2 Sun, 2/16/20 19:55 3301-Pettit CVE 600 N INTERSTATE 35 E SB Verbal Warning

PD-20RP008757 4 Sun, 2/16/20 20:16 3121-Pevehouse DISTURBANCE 900 E OVILLA RD Unable to Locate/Gone on Arrival

PD-20RP008760 2 Sun, 2/16/20 20:59 3127-White DISTURBANCE 200 S HILLSIDE ST Contact Made

PD-20RP008764 1 Sun, 2/16/20 21:23 3121-Pevehouse TRAFFIC HAZARD 2400 OVILLA RD Completed Assignment

PD-20RP008781 3 Sun, 2/16/20 23:11 3124-Avina 911 HANG-UP 200 RICHARD LN Information Report Report Made

PD-20RP008783 2 Sun, 2/16/20 23:49 3121-Pevehouse CITY ORDINANCE VIOLATION 100 N HILLSIDE ST Contact M