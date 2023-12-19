Rainy Weather to Come Later This Week: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Facebook

Rainy weather is on the way, so make sure to do those outdoor chores ASAP!

Today we are dry wit highs in the low 60’s and breezy winds out of the south (after starting with easterly winds this morning). Tonight we will only drop into the low 40’s. Tomorrow will be warmer with highs in the mid-upper 60’s and breezy southeast winds, and Thursday we stay mild with highs in the mid 60’s.

The rain arrives Thursday night and begins what looks to be two rounds of mostly nocturnal rain. Rain will be fairly widespread Thursday night into Friday morning (there might be a rumble or two of thunder but nothing severe), and then Friday should be mostly dry wit highs in the mid 60’s and breezy south winds. Saturday will be dry in the first half of the day, then the next round moves in Saturday night into Christmas Eve. This round could bring a few more thunderstorms, but it’s looking more unlikely that we will see severe weather. It’s unclear right now how long showers/storms will stick around for Christmas Eve, though it looks most likely that most of us will see storms end after noon. We could see storms continue along/east of I-45 in the early afternoon hours, but I think we’re all done by Sunday evening. Christmas Day actually looks dry, though I will be watching for any new chance of rain. For now, plan for an indoor alternative to any outdoor Christmas Eve plans.