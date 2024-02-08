Rain and Cooler Weather on the Way: Kevin’s Focus DFW Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2024

Facebook

A period of active weather is here that brings increasing chances for rain followed by a cooler weather pattern.

Today we’ll be mostly cloudy and could see a light shower or two. Highs will be in the mid 70’s with light southwest winds. Lows tonight will be in the mid 50’s.

Tomorrow we continue the mostly cloudy skies, but could see a few thunderstorms in the area as a front stalls to our east. We’ll notice higher humidity as well. I still think a few of these thunderstorms could be strong, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the low 70’s with overnight lows again in the mid 50’s.

Better rain chances arrive this weekend. Saturday we’ll see scattered showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two, and most of the rain should occur before noon. Rain should taper off in the afternoon as highs reach the mid 60’s with light south winds. Overnight lows again dip into the 50’s. Sunday we’ll see a cold front bring cooler air into North-Central Texas, along with more widespread rain. It will be chilly as temperatures drop and winds turn breezy out of the northwest. Overnight lows will be in the mid 30’s.

We could see a few lingering showers early Monday morning, but those should be gone in time to be dry by sunrise. Monday will be chilly with highs in the mid 50’s and gusty northwest winds. Lows will again drop into the low 30’s, and then we’ll get back to around 60° Tuesday. The forecast looks pleasant for valentine’s day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 60’s.