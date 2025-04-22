Radici Expands to Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral

By
Jo Ann Holt
-
0
Radici expands to Grand Prairie - Chef Tiffany Derry & Tom Foley
Photo of Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley at Radici press event, photo by KAT

Popular Italian restaurant Radici expands to Grand Prairie, opening the second location for celebrity Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley’s purpose-driven hospitality group, T2D Concepts. Their Italian concept, Radici (meaning “Roots” in Italian), opened its second location in the thriving EpicCentral entertainment district on April 15.

T2D Concepts brings their culinary vision to EpicCentral following the successful launch of Radici in Farmer’s Branch last May. Radici’s menu is a reflection of Chef Derry’s early career cooking in Italian kitchens, her extensive travels throughout Italy, and the love she has for Italy’s diverse regional cuisine. At the heart of Radici is a dedication to tradition, featuring fresh, house-made pastas crafted daily in an open kitchen—centered around a wood-fired grill.

Radici melon wraps
Radici proscuito wrapped melon wedges, photo by Chef KAT

Radici Chef/Owner Tiffany Derry

“Italian food has played a big role in both my professional and personal culinary journey, and it has been so exciting to bring this concept to life over the last year, and now bring it to even more people,” said Derry. “I can’t wait to become part of the Grand Prairie community and serve up my style of Italian cooking while creating some fun, memorable experience around the table.”

Radici opening preview event in Grand Prairie
Radici Grand Prairie, photo courtesy Chef KAT

Foley, who oversees guest experience and atmosphere design, has crafted a warm and inviting space framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and rich burgundy hues—featuring even his own artwork. Foley’s childhood was inspired by his mother’s roots in Balvano, Italy. At the heart of the main dining room is a striking vertical green wall, created in partnership with Queen’s Floral Design + Events, symbolizing Radici’s journey and growth. Thoughtfully designed to host private events and special occasions, the space offers the perfect setting for everything from wedding celebrations to corporate gatherings.

Tom Foley of T2D Concepts

“Our goal is to create unforgettable experiences, where every detail—from the dishes to the design—tells a story,” said Foley. “We’ve crafted a space that feels inviting, where guests can gather, celebrate, and create new traditions around our table. We’re thrilled to open our second location and bring the Grand Prairie community a true taste of Italy and our heartfelt hospitality.”

Radici private dining room Grand Prairie
Radici Grand Prairie photo courtesy Chef KAT

Radici originally opened in Farmers Branch in the spring of 2024 and has been included on Texas Monthly’s “Best New Restaurants in 2025” list. Radici is located at 2979 State Hwy 161 in Grand Prairie. The restaurant is open for service Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday from 5-10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5-10:30 p.m. For more information or to book a table, visit radiciwoodfiredgrill.com. Follow Radici on Instagram for the latest news and updates.

T2D Concepts is the hospitality group behind Roots Chicken Shak, Roots Southern Table, Radici, and ‘Shef Tiffany (spice and apparel line) founded on passion, principle, and purpose. Fueled by a spirit of service and a deep-rooted hunger to drive social change, Co-Founders Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley aim to bridge the gender and racial wealth gap in the hospitality industry through the power of good food and meaningful dialogue around the table. For more information, visit t2dconcepts.com.

Previous articleTitanic Exhibit in Dallas Extended Through Labor Day
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt
Jo Ann Holt is an award-winning journalist with 40+ years of experience as a writer and editor. She loves live performances, from country music concerts to Broadway musicals to community theatre productions. Holt also enjoys art and cultural festivals, and good food and wine. She’s toured Amsterdam, London, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and various cities in Mexico but looks forward to visiting even more countries. She has traveled by boat, plane, and train, but especially likes taking long road trips across the U.S. with her husband, retired history professor Durhl Caussey. They enjoy meeting friendly people, learning about different cultures, and visiting historic sites wherever they go.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.