Public Utility Commission of Texas Secures $­­­94,773 in Refunds and Bill Credits for Texas Consumers in Second Quarter

Austin, Texas ­— The Public Utility Commission of Texas secured refunds and bill credits of $­­­94,773.30 for Texas electric, water, and telecommunications consumers in the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 (Dec. 2023 – Feb. 2024). The agency’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) team of 26 employees assisted customers who reported billing issues or other complaints across the three industries the PUCT regulates, closing a total of 2,340 complaints in Q2.

“All Texans deserve reliable and affordable electricity, water, and telecommunication services,” Consumer Protection Division (CPD) Director Chris Burch said. “The PUCT’s CPD staff is available and ready to help consumers resolve billing issues or other concerns with their utility services. We always encourage customers to work with their provider first to resolve complaints, and we are here as a resource if additional help is ever needed.”

Dollar value of refunds and bill credits secured, categorized by industry in Q2 FY 2024

Industry Dollar Amounts of Refunds and Credits Electric $71,991.20 Water $5,132.36 Telecommunications $17,649.74 TOTAL $94,773.30

The PUCT’s Consumer Protection Division also assists consumers with issues relating to electric, water and telecommunications utility disconnections and refusal of service. In total, the division fielded 7,170 calls from customers throughout the second quarter.

In the first quarter of FY 2024, CPD secured refunds and bill credits of $217,156 for Texas electric, water and telecommunications consumers and closed 3,174 customer complaints.

The PUCT has important information regarding the rights of consumers on our website. Consumers can contact our Consumer Protection Division for assistance or file a complaint using this customer resource page.

*Note: These totals are calculated at the end of each fiscal quarter for the purposes of this announcement. These totals are subject to change as complaints opened during the fiscal quarter progress through the resolution process.