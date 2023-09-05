Public Utility Commission of Texas Secures $540,513 in Refunds and Bill Credits for Texas Consumers in Fiscal Year 2023

Facebook

Austin, Texas – The Public Utility Commission of Texas secured refunds and bill credits of $540,513 for Texas electric, water and telecommunications consumers in fiscal year 2023 (Sept. 2022 – Aug. 2023). The agency’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) team of 23 employees assisted 11,559 consumers who submitted informal complaints related to billing or other issues across the three industries the PUCT regulates.

“All Texas consumers deserve safe and reliable utility services at a fair price,” said Chris Burch, director of CPD. “Our staff is always ready to answer consumers’ calls and help them with their questions or concerns. We’re proud to come to work each day to advocate for the interests of Texas consumers.”

Dollar value of refunds and bill credits secured, categorized by industry in Fiscal Year 2023:

Industry

Dollar Amounts of Refunds and Credits

Electric

$469,216

Telecommunications

$52,417

Water

$18,880

TOTAL

$540,513

The PUCT’s Consumer Protection Division also assists consumers with issues relating to electric, water and telecommunications utility disconnections and refusal of service. In total, the division fielded 30,964 calls from customers throughout the fiscal year.

In the fourth quarter of 2023 (June – Aug. 2023), the PUCT secured refunds and bill credits of $97,043 for 2,597 electric, water and telecommunications customers.

The PUCT has important information on the rights of consumers on its website. Consumers can contact CPD for assistance at consumer@puc.texas.gov or 1-888-782-8477. Consumers can also file an informal complaint with the PUCT using this customer resource page.

About the Public Utility Commission

Our mission is to serve Texans by regulating the state’s electric, telecommunication, and water and sewer utilities, implementing respective legislation, and offering customer assistance in resolving consumer complaints. Since its founding in 1975, the Commission has a long and proud history of service to Texas, protecting customers, fostering competition, and promoting high quality infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://www.puc.texas.gov.