PUBLIC NOTIC COMMERCIAL- INDUSTRIAL TAX ABATEMENT ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS

PUBLIC NOTICE

COMMERCIAL-INDUSTRIAL TAX ABATEMENT

ELLIS COUNTY, TEXAS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN TO INTERESTED PERSONS THAT:

The Commissioners’ Court of the County of Ellis, Texas (the “County”) will consider approval of a Tax Abatement Agreement with AREP Red Oak applicant, for property located in Reinvestment Zone No. 13, in the City of Red Oak, Texas, under the provisions of Chapter 312, Texas Tax Code (the “Act”).

The County will consider the Tax Abatement Agreement during its regular meeting to be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, in the 2nd Floor Courtroom of the Ellis County Historic Courthouse, located at 101 W. Main St., Waxahachie, TX 75165.

The proposed location will be on approximately 43.75± acres of land located in the B.E. Frazier Survey, Abstract No. 371, located on the southeast side of the intersection of Texas State Highway 342 and East Ovilla Road consisting of approximately 32.45± acres being that certain tract or parcel of land filed for record in Volume 712, Page 188, on October 11, 1984, in the Deed Records of Ellis County, Texas; and, approximately11.30± acres of land being that certain tract or parcel recorded in Instrument No. 1710071 of the Official Records of Ellis County, Texas; all acres of land within said tracts or parcels are located within the jurisdictional boundary of the City of Red Oak, Ellis County, Texas. The proposed improvements are datacenter related with a projected capital investment of approximately $1.34 billion dollars ($1,340,000,000.00).

This notice of public hearing is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 312.201(d) of the Act.

Office of Ellis County Judge

101 W. Main St., Ste. 104

Waxahachie, TX 75165