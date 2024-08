PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REGARDING MILLBROOK EAST PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, ANNUAL SERVICE PLAN AND ASSESSMENT, CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REGARDING MILLBROOK EAST PUBLIC IMPRThe City Council of the City of Lancaster, Texas (the “City”) has approved the establishment of a public improvement district under the provisions of Chapter 372 of the Texas Local Government Code (the “Act”). Pursuant to the Act, the City will hold a public hearing at

7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2024, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas on the advisability of the improvement, proposed assessment and details related to the proposed establishment of the district and the levy of the assessment.

The general nature of the improvement:

The purpose of the district include the design, acquisition, construction, and maintenance of public improvement projects authorized by the Act and necessary for the full development of the property, including but not limited to, public infrastructure, streetscape improvements, landscaping, open space and recreational facilities, public area improvements and enhancements (including, but not limited to, plantings, hardscape, irrigation, lighting, decorative walls and fencing, entry monuments and outdoor amenities); all of which shall promote the interests of the City and confer a special benefit upon the property.

The estimated fiscal year 2024/2025 annual maintenance cost of the improvements is approximately $169,849.00.

The boundaries of the proposed assessment district:

The District is proposed to include that property within the combined boundaries of two contiguous subdivisions located inside the corporate limits of the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas:

Whereas Lancaster Millbrook East Phase 1, L.P. is the owner of a 46.265 acre tract of land in the City of Lancaster,

Dallas County, Texas, a part of the William Rawlins Survey, Abstract No. 1200, being that entire 46.265 acre tract of

land conveyed to Lancaster Millbrook, L.P. as recorded in Volume 2005042, Page 12785, Dallas County Deed Records.

Whereas Lancaster Millbrook East Phase 2A, L.P. is the owner of 17.572 acre tract of land in the City of Lancaster,

Dallas County, Texas, a part of the William Rawlins Survey, Abstract No. 1200, and being all of that 17.572 acre tract of land described as Track 1 conveyed to Lancaster Millbrook, L.P. as recorded in Volume 2005051, Page 6669, Dallas County Deed Records.

Whereas Lancaster Millbrook East Phase 2B, L.P. is the owner of 13.540 acre tract of land in the City of Lancaster,

Dallas County, Texas, a part of the William Rawlins Survey, Abstract No. 1200, and being all of that 13.540 acre tract of land described as Track 2 conveyed to Lancaster Millbrook, L.P. as recorded in Volume 2005051, Page 6669, Dallas County Deed Records.

Whereas Lancaster Millbrook Phase 3A, L.P. is the owner of a 17.49 acre tract of land in the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas, a part of the William Rawlins Survey, Abstract No. 1200, being that entire 17.49 acre tract of land conveyed to Lancaster Millbrook, L.P. as recorded in Instrument #201800292642, Dallas County Deed Records.

Whereas Lancaster Millbrook Phase 3B, L.P. is the owner of 14.94 acre tract of land in the City of Lancaster, Dallas

County, Texas, a part of the William Rawlins Survey, Abstract No. 1200, and being all of that 14.94 acre tract of land conveyed to Lancaster Millbrook, L.P. as recorded in Instrument #201800321958, Dallas County Deed Records.

The proposed method of assessment:

Each property assessment is proposed to include a maintenance component which may vary from year to year and will be assessed annually. It is proposed that the maintenance component be paid using an assessment methodology based on the appraised value of the residential lot and all improvements located thereon (as determined by the central appraisal district). It is further proposed that the 2024/2025 assessment rate for the maintenance component be fixed at an amount not to exceed $0.1300 per $100 of appraised value.

The proposed apportionment of costs:

All costs are proposed to be assumed by the improvement district with no cost apportioned to the City or County as a whole. Additional information regarding the petition and the property that is proposed to be included within the district boundary can be obtained from the City Manager’s Office, City of Lancaster, Texas (Please contact Community Relations at 972.218.1300 or via email at communityrelations@lancaster-tx.com ) All interested persons are invited to submit written comments or objections to the City prior to or at the time set for the public hearings or to attend the public hearings and express any comments or objections in writing or orally on the

advisability of the improvement, the proposed assessments and the levy of assessments, and/or other details related to the establishment and operation of the proposed district for consideration at the public hearing. This notice of public hearing is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 372.009 and 372.016 of the Act.OVEMENT

DISTRICT, ANNUAL SERVICE PLAN AND ASSESSMENT, CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS