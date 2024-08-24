Facebook

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REGARDING MEADOWVIEW PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT,

ANNUAL SERVICE PLAN AND ASSESSMENT, CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS

The City Council of the City of Lancaster, Texas (the “City”) has approved the establishment of a public improvement district under the provisions of Chapter 372 of the Texas Local Government Code (the “Act”). Pursuant to the Act, the City will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2024, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas on the advisability of the improvement, proposed assessment and details related to the proposed establishment of the district and the levy of the assessment.

The general nature of the improvement:

The purpose of the district include the design, acquisition, construction, and maintenance of public improvement projects authorized by the Act and necessary for the full development of the property, including but not limited to, public infrastructure, streetscape improvements, landscaping, open space and recreational facilities, public area

improvements and enhancements (including, but not limited to, plantings, hardscape, irrigation, lighting, decorative walls and fencing, entry monuments and outdoor amenities); all of which shall promote the interests of the City and confer a special benefit upon the property.

The estimated fiscal year 2024/2025 annual maintenance cost of the improvements is approximately $429,663.00.

The boundaries of the assessment district:

The District is proposed to include that property within the combined boundaries of the final plat located inside the corporate limits of the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas:

Meadowview Estates(five phases), 810 Single Family Lots, an Addition to the City of Lancaster according to the map or plat thereof recorded in (Phase One) Volume 2002164, Page 116, (Phase Two) Volume 2003148, Page 154, (Phase Three) Volume

2003148, Page 156, (Phase Four) Volume 2005090, Page 228, (Phase Five) Volume 2005090, Page 238 of the Map Records of Dallas County, Texas, and being a 215.262 acre tract of land (Phase One) 50.614 acres, (Phase Two) 36.907 acres, (Phase

Three) 36.493 acres, (Phase Four) 2.864 acres, (Phase Five) 88.384, out of the Jonathan L Samson Survey, Abstract No. 1311,

City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The proposed method of assessment:

Each property assessment is proposed to only include a maintenance component. The maintenance component will vary from year to year and will be assessed annually. It is proposed that the maintenance component be paid using an assessment methodology based on the appraised value of the residential lot and all improvements located thereon (as determined by the central appraisal district). It is further proposed that the fiscal year 2024/2025 assessment rate for the maintenance component be fixed at an amount not to exceed $0.1000 per $100 of appraised value.

The proposed apportionment of costs:

All costs are proposed to be assumed by the improvement district with no cost apportioned to the City or County as a whole.

Additional information regarding the petition and the property that is proposed to be included within the district boundary can be obtained from the City Manager’s Office, City of Lancaster, Texas (Please contact Community Relations at 972.218.1300

or via email at communityrelations@lancaster-tx.com). All interested persons are invited to submit written comments or objections to the City prior to or at the time set for the public hearings or to attend the public hearings and express any comments or objections in writing or orally on the advisability of the assessment and service plan, the proposed assessments and the levy of assessments, and/or other details related to the operation of the district for consideration at the public hearing.

This notice of public hearing is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 372.009 and 372.016 of the Act.