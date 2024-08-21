Facebook

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REGARDING GLENDOVER ESTATES PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT

DISTRICT, SERVICE AND ASSESSMENT PLAN, CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS

The City Council of the City of Lancaster, Texas (the “City”) has approved the establishment of a public improvement district under the provisions of Chapter 372 of the Texas Local Government Code (the “Act”). Pursuant to the Act, the City will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2024, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas on the advisability of the improvement, proposed assessment and details related to the proposed establishment of the district and the levy of the assessment.

The general nature of the improvement:

The purpose of the district include the design, acquisition, construction, and maintenance of public improvement

projects authorized by the Act and necessary for the full development of the property, including but not limited to,

public infrastructure, streetscape improvements, landscaping, open space and recreational facilities, public area

improvements and enhancements (including, but not limited to, plantings, hardscape, irrigation, lighting, decorative

walls and fencing, entry monuments and outdoor amenities); all of which shall promote the interests of the City and

confer a special benefit upon the property.

The estimated fiscal year 2024/2025 annual maintenance cost of the improvements is approximately $58,551.00.

The boundaries of the assessment district:

The District includesthat property within the combined boundaries of the final plat located inside the corporate limits of the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas:

Glendover Estates approximately 29.56 acres located south of Pleasant RunRoad and west of Houston School

Road, and platted as the Glendover Estates, recorded in Volume 2002059, Page 13, Deed Records of Dallas

County, Texas; and

The proposed method of assessment:

Each property assessment is to only include a maintenance component. The maintenance component will vary from

year to year and will be assessed annually. The maintenance component is to be paid using an assessment

methodology based on the appraised value of the residential lot and all improvements located thereon (as determined

by the central appraisal district). It is further proposed that the 2024/2025 assessment rate for the maintenance

component be fixed at an amount not to exceed $0.2400 per $100 of appraised value.

The proposed apportionment of costs:

All costs are to be assumed by the improvement district with no cost apportioned to the City or County as a whole.

Additional information regarding the assessment and service plan and the property that is included within the district boundary can be obtained from the City Manager’s Office, City of Lancaster, Texas (Please contact Community Relations at 972.218.1300 or via email at communityrelations@lancaster-tx.com) All interested persons are invited to submit written comments or objections to the City prior to or at the time set for the public hearings or to attend the public hearings and express any comments or objections in writing or orally on the advisability of the assessment and service plan, the proposed assessments and the levy of assessments, and/or other details related to the operation of the district for consideration at the public hearing. This notice of public hearing is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 372.009 and 372.016 of the Act.