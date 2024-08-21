Facebook

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE REGARDING BELTLINE ASHMOORE PUBLIC IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, SERVICE AND ASSESSMENT PLAN, CITY OF LANCASTER, TEXAS

The City Council of the City of Lancaster, Texas (the “City”) has approved the establishment of a public improvement district under the provisions of Chapter 372 of the Texas Local Government Code (the “Act”). Pursuant to the Act, the City will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 26, 2024, in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 211 N. Henry Street, Lancaster, Texas on the advisability of the improvement, proposed assessment and details related to the proposed establishment of the district and the levy of the assessment.

The general nature of the proposed improvement:

The purpose of the district include the design, acquisition, construction, and maintenance of public improvement projects authorized by the Act and necessary for the full development of the property, including but not limited to, public infrastructure, streetscape improvements, landscaping, open space and recreational facilities, public area improvements and enhancements (including, but not limited to, plantings, hardscape, irrigation, lighting, decorative walls and fencing, entry monuments and outdoor amenities); all of which shall promote the interests of the City and confer a special benefit upon the property.

The estimated fiscal year 2024/2025 annual maintenance cost of the improvements is approximately $106,304.00.

The boundaries of the assessment district:

The District is proposed to include the property within the combined boundaries of the final plat located inside the corporate limits of the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas:

Beltline Ashmoore Estates, 88 Single Family Lots, an Addition to the City of Lancaster according to the map or plat thereof recorded in Volume 99211, Page 01988, of the Map Records of Dallas County, Texas, being the replat of Mill Creek Estates No. 2, and being a 19.42-acre tract of land out of the W.M. Rawlins Survey, Abstract No. 1200 and the B.B.B. & C. Railroad Survey, Abstract No. 201, City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas; and The proposed method of assessment:

Each property assessment is proposed to only include a maintenance component which may vary from year to year and will be assessed annually. It is proposed that the maintenance component be paid using an assessment methodology based on the appraised value of the residential lot and all improvements located thereon (as determined by the central appraisal district). It is further proposed that the 2024/2025 assessment rate for the maintenance component be fixed at an amount not to exceed $0.1500 per $100 of appraised value.

The proposed apportionment of costs:

All costs are proposed to be assumed by the improvement district with no cost apportioned to the City or County as a whole.

Additional information regarding the petition and the property that is proposed to be included within the district boundary can be obtained from the City Manager’s office, City of Lancaster, Texas(Please contact Community Relations at 972.218.1300 or

via email at (communityrelations@lancaster-tx.com) All interested persons are invited to submit written comments or objections to the City prior to or at the time set for the public hearings or to attend the public hearings and express any comments or objections in writing or orally on the advisability of the assessment and service plan, the proposed assessments and the levy of assessments, and/or other details related to the operation of the district for consideration at the public hearing.

This notice of public hearing is given in accordance with the provisions of Section 372.009 and 372.016 of the Act.