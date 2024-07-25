Facebook

PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

ZONING FILE #ZBA-10

A public hearing will be held before the Zoning Board of Adjustment on Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 203 E. Wheatland Rd, Duncanville, Texas, to hear a request of Scott Tinkham. The applicant is requesting a special exception to permit an existing accessory structure that exceeds the maximum allowable square footage by an additional 404 square feet and a second special exception request to allow 4 additional feet in height over the maximum allowed height, on Flame West Inst 5, Blk H, Lt 21, more commonly known as 706 Palm Avenue, City of Duncanville, Dallas County, Texas.

The subject property is 9,870 square feet. Per Sec.4.06. Accessory Building Requirements, the maximum floor area for all accessory structures combined allowed is 400 square feet and the maximum height allowed is 16 feet.

As an interested citizen, you may appear at the public hearing or you may send a notice to either the City Secretary, Chiquita Taylor, or to Victor Barrera, Director of Economic Development, P.O. Box 380280, Duncanville, Texas, 75138-0280 stating your position.

CITY OF DUNCANVILLE

Chiquita Taylor

City Secretary

Victor M. Barrera

Director of Economic Development