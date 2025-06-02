Public Comment Period Open for Review of 2025 Instructional Materials Under Consideration

AUSTIN, Texas – June 2, 2025 – The State Board of Education (SBOE) is accepting public comment for the second cycle of materials submitted through the Instructional Materials Review and Approval (IMRA) process. This cycle reflects the SBOE’s ongoing commitment to providing Texas educators and students with high-quality instructional resources.

The IMRA process was established by the Texas Legislature through House Bill 1605 (88th Regular Session) to direct the SBOE to evaluate and approve high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) that support all learners and provide implementation support for teachers. The IMRA process is also designed to promote transparency and public input in the review and approval process of these materials.

The materials under review for IMRA Cycle 2025 include a wide range of K-12 options developed to meet the needs of Texas classrooms. This year, supplemental math products will be part of the over 300 products for review from 34 unique publishers, including:

  • K–6 full-subject, tier-one English Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) and Spanish Language Arts and Reading (SLAR)
  • K–3 partial-subject, tier-one English and Spanish phonics
  • K–12 full-subject and supplemental tier-one Mathematics

The public is encouraged to view the posted instructional materials, submit written comments, report suspected factual errors and flag any suitability concerns they may have with the products. The public comment period ends Tuesday, July 1, 2025Publishers are required to respond to public comments submitted before the deadline. Comments received after the deadline will be shared with SBOE members to support their decision–making but are not subject to a response from the publisher. All feedback will be reviewed alongside findings from the professional review teams at upcoming SBOE meetings.

In addition, the SBOE will hold a public hearing to give the public an opportunity to provide oral testimony about the materials under review for IMRA Cycle 2025. The list of materials will be voted on by the board at the November meeting.

To see the materials submitted for review and to access comment forms and SBOE-approved IMRA rubrics, the public can visit sboe.texas.gov/imra.

