Public Bid Notification for The Data District

Infrastructure Project: Project DD – Site Utilities

All Bids must be hand delivered or electronically uploaded to Procore Secure Bidding Site; emailed bids will not be accepted.

Seal envelopes must be hand delivered to:

The Beck Group Office

1601 Elm Street

Suite2800

Dallas, TX 75201

ATTN: Scott Jagielski

Project: The Data District

Contact estimating@beckgroup.com to receive an invitation to bid through Procore.

Pre-Bid meeting will be August 21th @ 10:00am

Bids are Due September 9th @ 2pm. Late Bids will not be accepted.

**All bids must include each of the following: Completed Bid Form, Bid Bond, Cost to provide Payment & Performance and Maintenance Bonds. Bid will be disqualified if incomplete.**

Public Bid Opening will be September 9th, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Located at 1601 Elm Street, Suite 2800, Dallas, TX 75201