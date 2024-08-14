Public Bid Notification for The Data District
Infrastructure Project: Project DD – Site Utilities
All Bids must be hand delivered or electronically uploaded to Procore Secure Bidding Site; emailed bids will not be accepted.
Seal envelopes must be hand delivered to:
The Beck Group Office
1601 Elm Street
Suite2800
Dallas, TX 75201
ATTN: Scott Jagielski
Project: The Data District
Contact estimating@beckgroup.com to receive an invitation to bid through Procore.
Pre-Bid meeting will be August 21th @ 10:00am
Bids are Due September 9th @ 2pm. Late Bids will not be accepted.
**All bids must include each of the following: Completed Bid Form, Bid Bond, Cost to provide Payment & Performance and Maintenance Bonds. Bid will be disqualified if incomplete.**
Public Bid Opening will be September 9th, 2024 at 3:00 PM. Located at 1601 Elm Street, Suite 2800, Dallas, TX 75201