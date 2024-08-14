Facebook

Public Bid Notification for The Data District Infrastructure Project ii & Remaining Scopes

accepting bids

Public Bid Notification for The Data District Infrastructure Project

Scopes accepting bids

13.34 Prefabricated Steel Building – Project ii

16.01 Electrical Installation – Project ii & Project KK

23.00 Mechanical & Plumbing – Project ii

31.00 Earthwork – Project ii

32.17 Striping & Signage – Project AA, Project BB, Project CC, Project ii, and Project KK

32.31 Fence & Gates – Project ii & Project KK

33.00 Site Utilities – Project ii

When submitting a bid for a specific scope, it is required that the bid include all projects listed for that scope.

All Bids must be hand delivered or electronically uploaded to Procore Secure Bidding Site; emailed bids will not be accepted.

Seal envelopes must be hand delivered to:

The Beck Group Office

1601 Elm Street

Suite2800

Dallas, TX 75201

ATTN: Scott Jagielski

Project: The Data District

Contact estimating@beckgroup.com to receive an invitation to bid through Procore.

Pre-Bid meeting will be August 21st @ 9:00am

Bids are Due September 9th @ 2pm. Late Bids will not be accepted.

**All bids must include each of the following: Completed Bid Form, Bid Bond, Cost to provide Payment & Performance and Maintenance Bonds. Bid will be disqualified if incomplete.**

Public Bid Opening will be September 9th, 2024 at 2:00 PM. Located at 1601 Elm Street, Suite 2800, Dallas, TX 75201