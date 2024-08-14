Public Bid Notification for The Data District Infrastructure Project ii & Remaining Scopes
accepting bids
Public Bid Notification for The Data District Infrastructure Project
Scopes accepting bids
13.34 Prefabricated Steel Building – Project ii
16.01 Electrical Installation – Project ii & Project KK
23.00 Mechanical & Plumbing – Project ii
31.00 Earthwork – Project ii
32.17 Striping & Signage – Project AA, Project BB, Project CC, Project ii, and Project KK
32.31 Fence & Gates – Project ii & Project KK
33.00 Site Utilities – Project ii
When submitting a bid for a specific scope, it is required that the bid include all projects listed for that scope.
All Bids must be hand delivered or electronically uploaded to Procore Secure Bidding Site; emailed bids will not be accepted.
Seal envelopes must be hand delivered to:
The Beck Group Office
1601 Elm Street
Suite2800
Dallas, TX 75201
ATTN: Scott Jagielski
Project: The Data District
Contact estimating@beckgroup.com to receive an invitation to bid through Procore.
Pre-Bid meeting will be August 21st @ 9:00am
Bids are Due September 9th @ 2pm. Late Bids will not be accepted.
**All bids must include each of the following: Completed Bid Form, Bid Bond, Cost to provide Payment & Performance and Maintenance Bonds. Bid will be disqualified if incomplete.**
Public Bid Opening will be September 9th, 2024 at 2:00 PM. Located at 1601 Elm Street, Suite 2800, Dallas, TX 75201