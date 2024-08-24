Property tax rates in City of Glenn Heights. Notice About 2024 Tax Rates

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Notice About 2024 Tax Rates

Property tax rates in City of Glenn Heights.

This notice concerns the 2024 property tax rates for City of Glenn Heights. This notice provides information about two tax rates used in adopting the current tax year’s tax rate. The no-new-revenue tax rate would Impose the same amount of taxes as last year if you compare properties taxed in both years. In most cases, the voter-approval tax rate is the highest tax rate a taxing unit can adopt without holding an election. In each case, these rates are calculated by dividing the total amount of taxes by the current taxable value with adjustments as required by state law. The rates are given per $100 of property value.

This year’s no-new-revenue tax rate $0.547525/$100

This year’s voter-approval tax rate $0.565015/$100

To see the full calculations, please visit https://glennheightstx.gov for a copy of the Tax Rate Calculation Worksheet.

Unencumbered Fund Balance

The following estimated balances will be left in the taxing unit’s accounts at the end of the fiscal year. These balances are not encumbered by corresponding debt obligation.

Type of Fund Balance

General Fund 9,557,798

Debt Service 99,121

Current Year Debt Service

The following amounts are for long-term debts that are secured by property taxes. These amounts will be paid from upcoming property tax revenues (or additional sales tax revenues, if applicable).

Description of Debt

Principal or Contract Payment to be Paid from Property Taxes

Interest to be Paid from Property Taxes

Other Amounts Total Payment to be Paid

Debt 1,028,887 366,431 5,500 1,400,818

Total required for 2024 debt service $1,400,818

– Amount (if any) paid from funds listed in unencumbered funds

$0

– Amount (if any) paid from other resources $0

– Excess collections last year $0

= Total to be paid from taxes in 2024 $1,400,818

+ Amount added in anticipation that the unit will

collect only 100.00% of its taxes in 2024 $0

= Total debt levy $1,400,818

This notice contains a summary of actual no-new-revenue and voter-approval calculations as certified by John R. Ames, PCC, CTA, Tax Assessor/Collector on 07/29/2024 .

Visit Texas.gov/PropertyTaxes to find a link to your local property tax database on which you can easily access information regarding your property taxes, including information about proposed tax rates and scheduled public hearings of each entity that taxes your property.

The 86th Texas Legislature modified the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated to limit the rate of growth of property taxes in the state.

GH Notice of Public Heering on Tax Increase proof

GH Notice of Public Heering on Tax Increase proof