Premium Rums & Rum Based Cocktails To Toast National Rum Day August 16

Kristin Barclay
bartender pouring rum
Soggy Dollar Bar painkillers in the making Photo by K. Barclay

When I open a bottle of rum, my thoughts drift to the sound of the waves crashing onto a Caribbean Island, the smell of salt, sand, and a fruity drink in my hand made with rum, of course! National Rum Day is August 16, so it’s time to share some delicious cocktail recipes featuring rum. And don’t forget not all rums should be mixed; some should be served neat and savored.

 

mixly bottle of cucumber mint lime
Photo Credit: Mixly Cocktail Co.

Mixly Old Cuban Recipe

4oz Aged Rum

2oz Mixly Cucumber Mint Lime Mixer

2oz Champagne

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

 

Shake all ingredients except champagne with ice. Strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne and a sprig of mint.

 

Mixly Airmail Recipe

5oz Rum

3oz Mixly Cucumber Mint Lime Mixer

Champagne

 

Stir, top with champagne, and serve. Simple as that!

Mixly mixer bottles with tiki glass
Photo Credit: Mixly Cocktail Co.

Mixly Pot O’ Gold Recipe

3oz Mixly Pineapple Basil

1.5oz Aged Rum

0.5oz Heavy Cream

 

Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into a chilled nick and nora glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

 

Where to Buy: MixlyCocktailCo.com, Mixly’s Amazon Store or at over 300+ retail locations across the U.S.

Painkiller Recipe

Rum bar sign
Soggy Dollar Bar in Jost Van Dyke

Whenever I’m dreaming of escaping to a tropical island, I start to crave a Painkiller. And while, in my opinion, no one makes them as delicious as the Soggy Dollar Bar in Jost Van Dyke, at least I can mix one at home.

Ingredients

Rum (Pusser’s or Soggy Dollar Spiced Rum)— 2 oz.
Pineapple juice — 4 oz.
Cream of coconut — 1 oz.
Ground nutmeg — 1 pinch
Orange juice — 1 oz.
Ice

Directions: Fill your cocktail shaker with ice.
Combine rum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut, and orange juice in your shaker.
Shake the mixture well.
Fill serving glasses with ice.
Pour drink into glasses and then add a dash of nutmeg.

Bayou Rum XO

Bayou XO Rum
Photo courtesy Bayou Rum

When was the last time you enjoyed a premium rum? A rum crafted to be sipped savored and one that pairs well with beignets, like Bayou Rum XO. Bayou Rum is made with fresh sugarcane molasses locally grown in Louisiana and crafted specifically to indulge your senses and your sweet tooth.

This ultra premium rum is matured in bourbon barrels for up to 5 years and finished for 1 extra year in the finest Spanish Pedro Ximenez sherry barrels. The finished product is a double cask luxury rum that is multi-layered and complex. It can be enjoyed neat or on the rocks, or it can pitch hit for bourbon and take the starring role in an Old Fashioned cocktail.

Bayou XO rum is a perfect dinner companion whether you’re shucking some gulf coast oysters, enjoying a bowl of gumbo or just pulled a ribeye off the grill.

At 80 proof and 40 percent alcohol by volume, Bayou XO Mardi Gras comes with a suggested retail price of $79.99. Bayou XO won gold at the the New York International Spirits Competition.

Camikara 12 YO Rum

Camikara rum pouring into glass
Courtesy photo Camikara Rum

India’s first sipping rum, Camikara does not add artificial color, flavor, sugar, or spice. Its pure Indian Cane Juice Rum, which according to distillers makes this a delicious sipping rum best enjoyed neat.

Camikara Rum dates back to 2009 in a quaint village in India, where the sweetest stalks of sugarcane were pickled, the juice distilled and placed in 956 American oak casks. The spirit then sat patiently for 12 years, interacting with the wood, thereby gaining color, flavor, and character.

From the distiller: On the nose, there is a bouquet of aromas: honey, ginger, toffee, raisin, prunes, and leather. The first sip brings a merge of honey, vanilla, and bitter chocolate. Further savoring reveals ripe bananas, orange peels, dark chocolate, & charred wood.

Camikara 12 yr brought home a Gold Medal win and 95 points from the prestigious 2023 International Wine & Spirits Competition earlier this year. Since its arrival in the US, it has received recognition from both the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

