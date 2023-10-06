Powerball® Mania Is Real With $1.4 BILLION Jackpot At Stake

Facebook

AUSTIN – As crisp fall air finally makes its way into much of Texas this weekend, the Powerball® jackpot is only getting hotter, as the Grand Prize is set at a scorching estimated annuitized $1.4 billion for the Saturday, Oct. 7 drawing – the third largest jackpot in game history and the fifth largest in U.S. lottery history. Saturday’s drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $614 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Monday, Oct. 9 drawing will be an estimated annuitized $1.55 billion.

“Powerball sales have been coming in at a steady pace for the past few days and we expect that to continue leading up to Saturday’s drawing, which will help produce important revenue for public education in Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We know our players are eager for a chance to become the Texas Lottery’s first billionaire, but we want to remind everyone to play responsibly. Also, if it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

Saturday’s drawing will be the 34th in the current Powerball jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the July 22 drawing. This is the largest Powerball jackpot of 2023 and the biggest one up for grabs since the estimated $2.04 billion jackpot for the Nov. 7, 2022 drawing, which was won in California. The current jackpot marks the first time that two consecutive jackpot runs have produced billion dollar jackpots in the Powerball game.

Since joining the Powerball game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball Grand Prize winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million Grand Prize with two other winners.

So far in 2023, 23 second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger have been sold to Texas Lottery® players, including six during the current jackpot run. Most recently, three second-tier prize winning tickets were sold in Texas for the Oct. 4 drawing. A second-tier prize winning ticket worth $2 million was sold in San Antonio, while two winning tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Forney and Lake Worth for the same drawing.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. *The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 7. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.