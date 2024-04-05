POWERBALL® GRAND PRIZE RAISED TO $1.3 BILLION FOR SATURDAY’S DRAWING

Facebook

AUSTIN – With a big jackpot on the line, Texas Lottery® players are beginning the weekend hoping for luck, as the Powerball Grand Prize for the Saturday, April 6 drawing has been increased to an estimated annuitized $1.3 billion. The game’s current jackpot prize ranks as the fourth largest in Powerball history and the eighth biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The cash value of the Grand Prize in the next Powerball drawing is worth an estimated $608.9 million. If there is no jackpot winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, the Grand Prize for the Monday April 8 drawing will eclipse an estimated annuitized $1.4 billion.

“As the current Powerball jackpot run continues, Texas Lottery players are looking forward to playing for an even bigger Grand Prize,” said Ryan Mindell, deputy executive director of the Texas Lottery. “The excitement of our players during the last several weeks has greatly helped our mission of generating important revenue for public education in Texas. As we look forward to Saturday night’s drawing, we’ll be hoping that the winner of this massive jackpot prize is a Texas Lottery player. If it appears that you have the jackpot-winning ticket, we encourage you to sign it, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize. While we know it can be a thrill to daydream about winning a prize of this size, we want everyone to remember that it only takes one ticket to win, so please play responsibly.”

Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the 41st in the current jackpot run since starting as an estimated annuitized $20 million for the Jan. 3 drawing, tying for the longest stretch without a Grand Prize winner in game history. This is the game’s largest prize since the Oct. 11, 2023 drawing when an out of state player won an $1.765 billion jackpot prize.

While no one won the jackpot prize in the Wednesday, April 3 drawing, many Texas Lottery players came away winners, as 225,696 winning tickets – ranging from $4 to $150,000 – were purchased in the state. Since the start of 2024, eight Texas Lottery players have won second-tier Powerball prizes of $1 million or larger, including five during the month of March.

Since joining the game in 2010, Texas has had two Powerball jackpot winners, including its most recent in February 2015 when TL Management Trust, Andrew Weber, Trustee of Austin, claimed a share of the $564.1 million jackpot prize with two other winners.

Powerball Grand Prizes currently start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the Grand Prize by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing Power Play® for $1 more per Play, players can multiply their non-Grand Prize winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times*. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) prize is set at $2 million regardless of the Power Play number selected. All other non-Grand Prizes will be multiplied by the Power Play number selected. (*The 10X Power Play multiplier is available for drawings in which the initially advertised annuitized Grand Prize amount is $150 million or less.).

Drawings are broadcast each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT. Texas Lottery players can purchase Powerball tickets at more than 20,000 Texas Lottery retailers across the state. Ticket sales for the next Powerball drawing will close at 9 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 6. The retailer that sells a jackpot-winning Powerball ticket is eligible to receive up to a $1 million retailer bonus.