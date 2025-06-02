Pour With PRIDE with Cocktails From Casamigos

Facebook

Casamigos is thrilled to be the Official Tequila of World Pride celebrations in Washington, DC, Los Angeles, and West Hollywood! To celebrate, they are raising their glasses to love, inclusion, and community with colorful cocktails that are just as bold and joyful as Pride.

To start, they’ve given the classic Paloma a fabulous makeover with their Casa Pride Paloma—a refreshing twist that combines bright citrus flavors with smooth Casamigos tequila for a drink that’s as dazzling as the celebration.

Want something with a little extra sparkle? The Love is Love Margarita takes the always-popular margarita to the next level with a festive flair that’s perfect for toasting with friends.

And it doesn’t stop there. Casa Pride and Rainbow Vibes cocktails are all about fun, flavor, and vibrant energy. Whether you’re dancing in the streets or enjoying a rooftop moment, these drinks are crafted to bring people together and celebrate what Pride is all about—love, unity, and being unapologetically yourself.

Cheers to Pride with Casamigos—where every sip is a celebration! 🏳️‍🌈🍹

CASA PRIDE PALOMA

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco or Reposado Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

8-10 Mint Leaves

Top off Sparkling Pink Grapefruit Soda (Suggest Fever Tree)

½ Thick Rim Equal Parts Edible Rainbow Flakes/Salt/Sugar

Garnish Mint Sprig

Instructions: Wet ½ rim of glass with lime wedge or wheel and dip into salt mixture. Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker, except grapefruit soda. Muddle mint. Add ice, shake vigorously and fine strain into rimmed Collins glass. Add fresh ice, top off with grapefruit soda and garnish.

LOVE IS LOVE MARGARITA

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco Tequila

.75 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

.5 oz. Agave Syrup

2 Dashes Orange Bitters

Garnish Half-Moon Orange Slice Garnish Upside Down Orange Wedge + Edible Teal Glitter/Sugar Dusting*

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously and strain into a small rocks glass. Add fresh ice and garnish.

*Mix edible teal glitter with white granulated sugar.

CASA PRIDE

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco or Cristalino Tequila

.75 oz. Pineapple Juice

.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

.5 oz. Simple Syrup

.25 oz. Blue Curaçao

Garnish Large Ice Block / No Garnish (The color is the garnish)

Instructions: Combine all ingredients into a tin shaker. Add ice, shake vigorously, strain into a rocks glass and add fresh ice.

RAINBOW VIBES

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Casamigos Blanco OR Cristalino Tequila

1 oz. Fresh Pineapple Juice

.5 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz. Grenadine Syrup (Suggest Liquid Alchemist)

1 oz. Blue Curacao Float

1 Pinch Cinnamon

Instructions: Pour grenadine directly into a Collins glass, then add crushed / pebble ice and pack tightly. Add Casamigos, pineapple juice, lemon juice and cinnamon into a tin shaker, then add ice and shake vigorously. Strain and lightly pour over the backside of a bar spoon into the ice-filled Collins glass. Top off with more crushed / pebble ice if needed and slowly pour blue curacao over the backside of a bar spoon to float on top of cocktail.